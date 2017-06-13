Effective Home Remedies For Fibrocystic Breast

Fibrocystic breast is a condition in which women will have painful lumps formed in the breast. It is also referred to as benign breast disease, glandular breast changes, etc.
Any woman can develop this condition at any point of time and it is also often observed during the time of periods.
It most commonly occurs in younger women between the age group of 20 and 24 years. This condition rarely occurs after menopause.
The exact reasons for fibrocystic breast are not known, but it is mostly attributed to hormonal imbalance. This condition will not lead to cancer, but can be a triggering factor for it. Hence, proper diagnosis is necessary for this. This article will let you know how to shrink a breast cyst naturally.
So, if you have been wondering how to shrink a breast cyst naturally, then we have the solution for this. Without the need of consulting a doctor, you could first try natural home remedies for the same. We have presented some of the top home remedies for fibrocystic breast disease.
Fibrocystic Breast: How To Identify It
Raise one hand and place it behind your head. Use three fingers of your hand and move it slowly over the breast to locate the lump. Specifically, check the areas under the arms and collarbone. You also need to examine the nipple area.
Repeat the same in the other breast and arm as well.
Now, continue reading to know about the natural remedies for fibrocystic breast.
1. Flax Seeds:
Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, vitamin B, proteins and minerals. These seeds are useful in maintaining the health of the breasts and also in preventing several diseases like breast tumours.
Fibrocystic breast is related to the oestrogen hormone and flax seeds are useful in maintaining its balance. Consuming these regularly helps in removing breast fibroids. This is one of the best natural remedies for fibrocystic breast.
2. Vitamin B6-rich Foods:
It is the unusual levels of oestrogen and progesterone that also are reasons for pain and breast tenderness. Daily intake of vitamin B6-rich foods helps in maintaining these levels. You can consume vitamin B6-rich foods like potato, starchy vegetables, fish, etc.
3.Cold Compress:
helps in getting rid of the swelling, tenderness and also provides a great relief.
Take some ice and place it in a plastic bag and apply it on the affected area. You can repeat this several times in a day. This will let you know how to get rid of fibrocystic breast pain easily at home.
4. Heat Pad:
Heat compress can also be employed to take care of the swelling and irritation. This helps in removing the discomfort and also increases the blood flow and supplies oxygen to the affected areas.
You can use a heating pad or a towel for the same. Dip it in warm water, squeeze out the excess water and then place it over the lump on the breast.
5. Ginger Oil:
Massaging using ginger oil provides a good relief from the fibrocystic breast pain. Massage the affected area with ginger oil for sometime and then go for a hot compress. Do this once in two days to reduce the lump. This is one of the best home remedies for fibrocystic breast disease.
6. Vitamin E Supplements:
Vitamin E supplements are considered the best when it comes to treating fibrocystic breasts. This is also confirmed in the study 'Potential Mechanisms Of Diet Therapy For Fibrocystic Breast Conditions Show Inadequate Evidence Of Effectiveness'.
However, it is advised to consult your doctor before taking any vitamin supplements.
7. Iodine-rich Foods:
Consumption of iodine is known to reduce the swelling. It helps maintain the tissue structure and also treats this condition. Out of all the types, molecular iodine is known to be the most effective one.
8. Primrose Oil:
This oil is known to take care of various ailments related to women, including menopausal symptoms as well as premenstrual syndrome. This oil help in reducing the fatty acid profile to normal. It is also rich in gamma-linolenic acid, which is a compound necessary for breast health.
9. Essential Oil Blend:
Take three drops of chamomile oil, 3 drops of ginger oil and 10 drops of lavender oil. Chamomile is also known to have anticancerous effects. These oils also have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antifungal properties.
Mix these in 100 ml of hot water and then apply it on the affected area using a cotton ball.
10. Borage Seed Oil:
This seed also contains gamma-linolenic acid that helps in reducing the pain in the breast. Apply the oil on the breast and rub it for sometime.
11. Castor Oil:
Castor oil is widely used for the treatment of cancer. It helps to naturally remove the tumour from the surface of the breasts. Apply the oil on the affected area and then massage for sometime. You can also massage alternatively using hot and cold oil.