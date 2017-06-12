Dos And Don'ts For Diabetic Patients During Ramadan

It's the time for Ramadan and it's the fasting season as well. But those affected by diabetes will be plagued with this question, 'Is it okay to fast and how do I do it without affecting my health?'

If you're one of those affected by diabetes and is fasting, then this article is just for you. Here we have mentioned about the top diet plans, what to eat and avoid to have a healthy fasting Ramadan period.

There are approximately 1 billion people around the world who'll be observing fast during this month between dawn and sunset, without food and water.

But for those people who are affected by type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus, it is advised not to fast for longer hours. This is because fasting can lead to a fall in blood glucose levels and can even lead to hypoglycaemia.

But many diabetic patients still decide to fast against the advice of their doctors. This article is for those patients who are observing fasting this month.

Also Read: Go For The Vegan Diet To Lose Weight

So, continue reading this article to know more about the dos and don'ts for diabetic diet during the Ramadan period.

Safety Guidelines For Diabetics During The Fasting Stage: