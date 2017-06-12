Dos And Don'ts For Diabetic Patients During Ramadan

It's the time for Ramadan and it's the fasting season as well. But those affected by diabetes will be plagued with this question, 'Is it okay to fast and how do I do it without affecting my health?'
If you're one of those affected by diabetes and is fasting, then this article is just for you. Here we have mentioned about the top diet plans, what to eat and avoid to have a healthy fasting Ramadan period.
There are approximately 1 billion people around the world who'll be observing fast during this month between dawn and sunset, without food and water.
But for those people who are affected by type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus, it is advised not to fast for longer hours. This is because fasting can lead to a fall in blood glucose levels and can even lead to hypoglycaemia.
But many diabetic patients still decide to fast against the advice of their doctors. This article is for those patients who are observing fasting this month.
Also Read: Go For The Vegan Diet To Lose Weight
So, continue reading this article to know more about the dos and don'ts for diabetic diet during the Ramadan period.
Safety Guidelines For Diabetics During The Fasting Stage:
#3
If you feel disoriented or confused, then you have to immediately check your blood glucose levels. This can be an indication of hypoglycaemia.
#4
Medical experts advise that if the blood glucose levels drop below 70 mg/dL, it is considered better to break the fast.
#5
Further, if you find that glucose levels are above 300 mg/dL, then you need to seek immediate medical attention.
#6
During this time, anti-diabetic drugs or insulin must be taken as per doctor's advice. Your doctor will make some necessary changes to this as per your fasting schedule.
Important Points To Keep In Mind & What To Eat During Iftar:
Point 1:
It is very crucial to select the right kind of foods that are healthy. Making food choices during this time can lead to an imbalance in the blood glucose levels.
Point 5:
While breaking the fast, do not go for foods that are deep fried or sugary in nature. This is one of the top advices for a diabetes patient during Ramadan.
Point 6:
Do not eat large or heavy meals in one go. This can give rise to acidity, bloating and discomfort.
Point 7:
After breaking your fast, remember to drink healthy fluids. Water is essentially the best fluid that you can opt for. You can also go for other options like nimbu pani, butter milk, unsweetened lassi and plain milk.
Point 8:
You must also take care to not drink sherbet, fruit juice, packaged drinks and other sweetened beverages.
Point 9:
It is strictly recommended to not go for coffee, soda and frizzy drinks. These drinks can lead to dehydration.
Types Of Food You Should Eat And Avoid During Sehri:
#c
Eat foods that are high in fibre content and low in glycaemic index. This is because these foods can remain in the stomach for longer hours and also help delay hunger pangs. These will help you feel fuller.
#d
You can go for foods like wheat, broken wheat, oats, barley, quinoa and brown rice. You can include legumes like chick peas, kidney beans and black-eyed beans. Low-fat dairy products like milk and low-fat paneer can also be opted for. Further, you can go for whole fruits.