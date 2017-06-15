A Complete Guide To Stay Fit And Avoid Diseases During The Monsoons

The rainy season is the time when we get relief from the scorching heat of the sun. It is also that time of the month when we make excuses to sip hot tea and snacks.
It also becomes difficult for us to step out and exercise during the monsoon due to the rain. Further, this can also be the month where we can pack some extra kilos.
Also, there will be more instances of people suffering from cold, flu and cough, as our body's immunity gets reduced during this season.
During this time, we are often plagued by the thought of 'how to stay fit in monsoon'.
The best way to go about this is by paying attention to your diet. What you eat is what makes up your body. You must eat only when you're hungry and overeating can lead to indigestion, especially during this time.
Also Read: Best Natural Treatments For Psoriatic Arthritis
The essential guidelines that we have provided here help you in remaining fit for the monsoon as well as avoid all monsoon-related diseases by increasing your immunity.
#1
You need to opt for foods that saturate water and are very rich in fibre. Some of the best foods that you can have for the monsoon season are brown rice, oats and barley. This is one of the best monsoon fitness tips.
#3
In order to boost your immunity, you need to make it a point to include garlic to your diet every day. Garlic is known to be an amazing immunity booster and hence serves this purpose.
#4
In case you want to treat yourself, you can go for yogurt that contains dry fruits. Try to avoid milk as much as possible during the monsoon time.
#5
Always remain hydrated. The weather might make you not want to drink water at all. But it is advised to keep drinking water from time to time.
#6
While cooking, you need to opt for oils like corn oil or light oil. Avoid heavy oils like sesame oil, peanut oil and mustard oil. The former ones are easier to digest and hence are recommended. This is also one of the best tips to stay fit in the monsoon months.
#7
Spicy foods need to be strictly avoided during this time, as they can increase the risk of skin allergies and infections.
#8
You also need to keep a tab on your salt intake. Further, you must avoid naturally sour foods like tamarind, tomatoes and lime, as these can promote water retention in the body.
#9
In case you are going for a non-vegetarian diet, you need to avoid heavy preparation. You can go for grills and stews instead.
#10
Some of the best fruits that you can opt for this season are apples, pomegranates and pears. Try avoiding melons and mangoes for this season alone.
#12
Increasing the intake of herbal teas during this season will help fight bacteria. You can go for teas that contain herbs like ginger, pepper, honey, mint and basil leaves. Further, do not go overboard on this, as it can lead to dehydration. This will let you stay fit during rainy season and also boost immunity naturally.
#13
It is recommended to avoid raw vegetables during this season unless you make sure that they are cleaned well. Instead, you can go for steamed vegetables along with garlic.
#14
In order to stave off the risk of cold and flu, go for home remedies like radish juice and rock salt in warm water to help fight the bacteria better without facing any adverse effects.