A Complete Guide To Stay Fit And Avoid Diseases During The Monsoons

The rainy season is the time when we get relief from the scorching heat of the sun. It is also that time of the month when we make excuses to sip hot tea and snacks.

It also becomes difficult for us to step out and exercise during the monsoon due to the rain. Further, this can also be the month where we can pack some extra kilos.

Also, there will be more instances of people suffering from cold, flu and cough, as our body's immunity gets reduced during this season.

During this time, we are often plagued by the thought of 'how to stay fit in monsoon'.

The best way to go about this is by paying attention to your diet. What you eat is what makes up your body. You must eat only when you're hungry and overeating can lead to indigestion, especially during this time.

The essential guidelines that we have provided here help you in remaining fit for the monsoon as well as avoid all monsoon-related diseases by increasing your immunity.