Common Habits That Can Make You Sick & Fat

Sometimes, just being fit and healthy need not necessarily mean that your present habits may help you maintain your well-being in the future.
This article is all about the so called mistakes that you might be making and will have to avoid at any cost, as these can make you sick and fat in the long run.
Being very healthy all the time is a tad too difficult task. Maintaining your exercise routine and eating healthy foods are not going to help make you healthy.
There are seemingly little things that can actually make you either sick or make you gain weight.
There are several things that can be a cause of harm for your bodies. Working long hours and traveling non-stop can put your health habits and fitness to a toss.
Repetition of certain habits can actually lead to a major health problem in the long run. If you want to be aware of some of the common habits that can make you sick and fat, all you need to do is to read this article.
1. You Drink Water In Plastic Bottles:
The throw-away bottles that you get from the shops need to be thrown away. These are known to contain Bisphenol A (BPA) that negatively affect fertility in both men and women. It is also mentioned in a study 'Exposure To Bisphenol A Is Associated With Recurrent Miscarriage'. This compound is also linked with obesity.
2. Not Having Green Tea:
Green tea in known to blast fat, as it contains catechins. This helps in revving up metabolism and also releases the flab from fat cells. Not having at least three cups per week can actually come under the category of a bad habit.
3. You Don't Sleep Early:
Not getting enough sleep can eventually lead to weight gain, anxiety, depression and insulin resistance. This can also trigger other conditions like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
4. You Don't Maintain Your New Diet:
If you have just started off with a new diet like paleo diet or low carb diet, then there are certain things that you need to take care of. Cutting out certain food groups entirely may not be able to maintain the healthy balance of the body.
5. Your Home-cooked Foods Are Too Big:
Just because your meals are healthy, you shouldn't overeat them. You must always practice portion control. Even good and healthy foods have calories. Your plate should contain the right amount of lean protein, grains and a bit of fat. This is one of the top habits that make you fat.
6. You Don't Go For Check-ups Often:
Doctor consultation is necessary to check out for nutritional deficiencies in the body. Not getting enough of vitamin can lead to the risk of osteoporosis, heart disease and certain types of cancer.
7. You Avoid Healthy Fats Too:
Not all fats are bad for you. Trans fat can increase the risk of heart disease, weight gain and stroke. But healthy fats from flax seeds and nuts can help you lose weight and remain healthy.
8. You Don't Care How Restaurant Food Is Cooked:
At hotels, fat and salts are added to foods to make them taste better. If you have ordered a so-called healthy food, you need to take the time and ask your server if cream or butter is added to your food. You can save up to 1000 calories by requesting them to cook your veggies or meat dry.
9. You Can't Give Up On Soda:
Sodas contain caramel colouring that is known to cause cancer in humans. Citrus flavoured sodas contain BVO that may affect the fertility in humans and also affect the thyroid hormones.
10. You Always Buy Low-fat Treats:
When you're hungry, you might go for a low-fat cookie. But these are laden with sugar and additives that can make you feel unsatisfied. Going for good fats is what will make you feel fuller and also avoid cravings. This is one of the habits that makes you sick and fat.
11. You Don't Eat Organic Food:
The toxins accumulated from the foods and drinks can lead to obesity. These contain pesticides and hormones that wreak havoc in the body. Hence, it is important to go for pesticide-free meat and plants.
12. You Eat Too Fast:
We are always busy and hence we tend to eat fast. This might affect our weight loss process, as we are not giving our stomach the time to register that we are full. Chewing your food slowly will help in making your stomach feel that you're full. This is one of the common habits that can make you sick and fat.