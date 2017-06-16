Can Women Practice Yoga During Their Periods?

There has been a lot of debate as to whether yoga should be practiced by women during their periods or not.
So women, if you are still in a confusion then you should check this article and get your doubts cleared once and for all.
If someone says that you should completely avoid practicing yoga during your menstruation then it is wrong. You should practice yoga but with caution. Yes, there are certain yoga asanas that should be avoided.
Women tend to get weak, undergo hormonal changes and have severe back pain during this time of the month. At such times yoga actually helps.
According to Gaurav Verma, Regional Director, Art Of Living, Yoga: "Yes, yoga can be practiced by ladies during their menstruation, but they should not do forward bending posture. There are different kinds of prana in the system, of which there is one prana called apana vayu. In this, the movement is from navel down so when you do this asana it affects the system. Hence, this should be avoided."
In fact, there are certain yoga asanas that actually ease periods, uplift the mood, provide strength and help in providing relief from cramps and back pain, which are common among women during their menstruation.
So today in this article we will be explaining about a few of the yoga asanas that women can practice during their periods.
1. Paschimottanasana:
Sit on the floor with your legs stretched in front of you and your spine erect and straight.
Slowly stretch and raise both your arms up above your head.
Take a deep breath and then bend forward with your hip and lower body intact on the floor.
Slightly lift your head up and strengthen your spine.
Stretch your arms in front of you and slowly drop your head down and take deep breaths for a few seconds.
Hold on for a few seconds and then lower your arms and come out of the position.
2. Pawanmuktasana:
Lie down straight with your feet parallel to each other and the arms stretched and lying free on either side.
Feel yourself relaxed and then slowly raise one of your legs.
Bend your leg and using your hands pull the knees towards the chest. Your hands should be in clasped position.
Take deep breaths - in and out and then try lifting both your hands and chest a little above the floor.
Make sure your knee touches your chin.
Take long deep breaths in and out and remain in the position for a few seconds.
Repeat the same with another leg.
3. Janu Shirsasana:
Sit down with your legs stretched forward.
Take a deep breath and slowly pull your right heel inwards while bending your right knee and make your right sole touch the inner side of the left thigh.
Take your arms above your head and bend the body forward. Try to grab the left foot with both your hands or the middle of your leg.
Till your forehead touches the knees, pull your trunk in front.
Your lower abdomen will touch your thighs, followed by upper torso and then comes the head. Continue to be in this position for at least 2-3 minutes.
Repeat the same with the other leg as well.
4. Adho Mukha Svanasana:
Stand straight and then slowly bend down with your hands touching the ground, forming an arch.
The knees and the elbows should be straight. Slowly move your hips up and take a deep breath.
With your toes pointing straight in front, the feet and the hip should be parallel to each other.
The hands should be pressed against the ground and the shoulder blades should be made wide.
With your eyes gazing towards the navel remain in the downward dog position for about a minute.
Take a deep breath and slowly come out of the position.