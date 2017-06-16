Can Women Practice Yoga During Their Periods?

There has been a lot of debate as to whether yoga should be practiced by women during their periods or not.

So women, if you are still in a confusion then you should check this article and get your doubts cleared once and for all.

If someone says that you should completely avoid practicing yoga during your menstruation then it is wrong. You should practice yoga but with caution. Yes, there are certain yoga asanas that should be avoided.

Women tend to get weak, undergo hormonal changes and have severe back pain during this time of the month. At such times yoga actually helps.

According to Gaurav Verma, Regional Director, Art Of Living, Yoga: "Yes, yoga can be practiced by ladies during their menstruation, but they should not do forward bending posture. There are different kinds of prana in the system, of which there is one prana called apana vayu. In this, the movement is from navel down so when you do this asana it affects the system. Hence, this should be avoided."

In fact, there are certain yoga asanas that actually ease periods, uplift the mood, provide strength and help in providing relief from cramps and back pain, which are common among women during their menstruation.

So today in this article we will be explaining about a few of the yoga asanas that women can practice during their periods.