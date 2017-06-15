Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a condition that occurs as a result of inflammation in the joints and skin. This disease is known to be progressive and worsens over time.
If this condition is left untreated, then it can lead to joint damage.
This is a type of arthritis that mainly affects people who have psoriasis or a family history of psoriasis. Those affected by PsA will have joint pain and inflammation along with itchy, red patches of skin with silvery scales that indicate psoriasis.
There are natural remedies that you can make use of to ease the symptoms of PsA and also treat this condition. Natural remedies and proper diet can help prevent psoriatic arthritis from flaring up.
Psoriatic arthritis is a very destructive disease if not diagnosed properly. You can make use of a number of natural remedies that help in treating this condition naturally.
1. Apple Cider Vinegar:
Apply apple cider vinegar to patches of psoriasis on the scalp. Doing this for about 2-3 times a day will regularly help in reducing the severity of psoriasis and in turn psoriasis arthritis.
However, avoid the areas that are cracked and bleeding. This is known to be the best cure for psoriatic arthritis.
2. Tea Tree Oil:
This being an essential oil will help in treating the skin inflammation caused by PsA. But you must be careful if you have a sensitive skin and avoid using this if your skin is sensitive.
3. Oats:
Adding oats to your bath or using it as a paste will help in getting rid of the itchy patches of psoriasis. Oats are known to be one of nature's best skin soothers that is also regarded as a folk medicine.
4. Turmeric:
Turmeric is considered for its anti-inflammatory properties. You can include more turmeric into your diet or simply take turmeric capsules. These help in easing the inflammation related to psoriatic arthritis. This is one of the best natural treatments for psoriatic arthritis.
5. Capsaicin:
Capsaicin in chilli peppers is known to be a good pain receptor. Regular consumption of this can help reduce psoriasis symptoms as well, apart from psoriatic arthritis. This is also confirmed in the study 'High Free And Latent Collagenase Activity In Psoriatic Arthritis Synovial Fluids'.
6. Aloe Vera:
The soothing balm made from aloe plant helps in providing a cooling comfort for the patches of psoriatic skin condition as well as the pain that occurs due to arthritis. But this must never be ingested to treat this condition.
7. Epsom Salts:
A warm bath with Epsom salt is known to reduce joint pain and inflammation. Epsom salt contains magnesium that helps improve bone health and also soothes itchy skin that occurs as a result of psoriatic arthritis. This is known to be the best for the treatment for psoriatic arthritis pain.
8. Oregon Grape:
Applying creams with oregon grape or Mahonia Aquifolium is known to treat psoriatic skin irritation as well as other symptoms related to psoriatic arthritis. This is also mentioned in the study 'A report on three recent clinical trials using Mahonia aquifolium 10% topical cream and a review of the worldwide clinical experience with Mahonia aquifolium for the treatment of plaque psoriasis'.
9. Fish Oil:
Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that help block inflammation and also ease the painful symptoms related to psoriatic arthritis. It is also known to be the best remedy for psoriatic arthritis.
10. Ginger:
Ginger is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Taking ginger three times in a day helps in reducing the symptoms related to psoriatic arthritis.
11. Probiotics:
It was found that people with psoriatic arthritis had lower gut bacterial diversity when compared to other people. Probiotics are also known to have anti-inflammatory effects that are considered best to treat diseases like psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.