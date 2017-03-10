Benefits Of Putting Oil In Belly Button

Posted By:
Subscribe to Boldsky

Some folk remedies don't make any sense but they work. Yes, there are so many such remedies that people still follow.

You will be surprised to know that applying a few oil drops on the belly button actually cures certain health issues.

Also Read: 8 Best Massage Oils For A Firm Body

Yes, rubbing oil there is said to cure joint pains, knee pain, cold, flu, runny nose, skin issues and more. Read on to know about the details....

Array

Benefit #1

Cracked lips? Joint Pain? Simply apply a few drops of mustard oil to your belly button. Though it may sound crazy, it is a folk remedy that works!

Array

Benefit #2

Are you down with flu or cold? Dip a piece of cotton in alcohol. Place it on your belly button. This is a remedy for cold and flu.

Also Read: Health Benefits Of Massaging Feet Before Bedtime

Array

Benefit #3

Are you suffering from menstrual cramps or pain? Dip a piece of cotton in brandy. Keep the cotton on your belly button.

Array

Benefit #4

Apply a few drops of neem oil to the belly button and massage the area gently. After a few days, your acne may reduce.

Array

Benefit #5

Applying a few drops of almond oil to the belly button is said to make your face glow.

Array

Benefit #6

Apply a few drops of coconut oil or olive oil to the belly button and massage the area gently. This is a remedy to improve fertility!

Array

Benefit #7

Do you want healthy and soft skin? Apply a drop of cow ghee on your belly button!

Also Read: 10 Body Massage Oils To Rejuvenate Your Mind And Body

Array

Benefit #8

If your knees are paining, rub castor oil on the belly button before sleeping. It might help!

Read more about: oil, belly, body, coconut oil, skin, cold, joints
Story first published: Friday, March 10, 2017, 13:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Subscribe Newsletter