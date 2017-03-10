Benefits Of Putting Oil In Belly Button

Some folk remedies don't make any sense but they work. Yes, there are so many such remedies that people still follow.
You will be surprised to know that applying a few oil drops on the belly button actually cures certain health issues.
Yes, rubbing oil there is said to cure joint pains, knee pain, cold, flu, runny nose, skin issues and more. Read on to know about the details....
Benefit #1
Cracked lips? Joint Pain? Simply apply a few drops of mustard oil to your belly button. Though it may sound crazy, it is a folk remedy that works!
Benefit #2
Are you down with flu or cold? Dip a piece of cotton in alcohol. Place it on your belly button. This is a remedy for cold and flu.
Benefit #3
Are you suffering from menstrual cramps or pain? Dip a piece of cotton in brandy. Keep the cotton on your belly button.
Benefit #4
Apply a few drops of neem oil to the belly button and massage the area gently. After a few days, your acne may reduce.
Benefit #6
Apply a few drops of coconut oil or olive oil to the belly button and massage the area gently. This is a remedy to improve fertility!
Benefit #7
Do you want healthy and soft skin? Apply a drop of cow ghee on your belly button!
