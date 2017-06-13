Why Indians Take A Dip In Holy Rivers? Here Are The Health Benefits!

Some of the old and traditional Indian habits are still followed and respected due to many reasons. They offer certain health benefits too.
In most of the holy places, there are ponds and rivers in which people take a a few dips and then take bath.
Also Read: Does Hot Water Bath Burn Calories?
Also, in villages, people prefer to bath in ponds and other water bodies. They offer so many health benefits. Here are a few.
Benefit #1
When you dip yourself in cold water in the morning, you feel breathless for a moment. That is when you gasp for air and this improves your lung function.
Benefit #2
Also, every time you dip, you tend to hold your breathing process to release it after raising your head from the water. This process of holding breath for a few seconds and releasing it works like a very good exercise for your lungs.
Benefit #3
Certain chemicals like beta-endorphins and noradrenaline are released when you take a dip in cold water. These chemicals make you feel fresh and also curb depression.
Also Read: The Truth About Hot And Cold Water Baths
Benefit #4
A recent study reveals that dipping yourself in cold water early in the morning works well in preventing depression.
Benefit #5
A recent study claims that cold water dips also help your body produce disease-fighting cells which keep infections at bay.
Benefit #6
It boosts your immunity. Yes. When you immerse your body in cold water, it contracts your lymph vessels. This will pump fluids throughout the body. Cold water stimulates the lymphatic system.
Also Read: This Bath Reduces Inflammation And Pain
Benefit #7
You will feel energetic and fresh for hours together after you take a dip in cold water. That energetic feeling is because of the feel good chemicals that are released and the rush that you get after immersing your body in cold water.
Benefit #8
When you take a dip in the cold water, your blood circulation gets instantly stimulated. Your heart starts pumping blood faster to keep you warm. Also, your body equips itself to adapt to cold weather conditions.