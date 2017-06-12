Health Benefits Of Applying Vibhuti

Many Indians have the habit of applying ash on the forehead. That ash is known as 'vibhuti' or 'bhasma'. Some apply it only on forehead, whereas some apply it even to the chest and arms.

Actually, what is vibhuti? Well, vibhuti or bhasma is the ash or the remnant of auspicious fires (Dhuni). Generally, certain types of grains, some herbs, ghee and wood are offered to the auspicious fire and the ash is the product of all of those ingredients which have so many health benefits.

And yes, applying the ash on the forehead has some health benefits too. Let us discuss about them.