Facts About Bathroom Falls And Injuries Among The Elderly

Though bathroom is the place to relax and unwind, it can also turn into a dangerous place especially due to the slipperiness of the floor.

Wet floor can even take lives! Though none of us bother much about bathroom safety tips, as we age, the risk of slipping and falling in the bathroom increases.

Here are some facts you should know about bathroom hazards especially if you have elderly people at home.