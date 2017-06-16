Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Inflammation In Our Body

Yes we can use Ayurveda to fight inflammation. We often talk about inflammation, and we usually portray it as a bad thing.
But inflammation usually occurs to protect our bodies when trauma or injury occurs.
However, when there is chronic inflammation that occurs, it gives rise to pain and injury.
People often tend to use medications that have serious implications. But if you're looking for a natural treatment to take care of inflammation, then you must turn to Ayurvedic means of treatment, which is also an ancient herbal medicine system.
Ayurveda can turn out to be a perfect solution of this predicament, as it has a repository of several remedies and organic anti-inflammation herbs that can fight inflammation naturally.
There are several natural ayurvedic home remedies for inflammation that we can make use of without the fear of side effects.
1. Boswellia:
This is an anti-inflammatory herb that is also known as Indian Frankincense. This is usually used for the treatment of digestive system, respiratory problems and arthritis.
Boswellic acid is also found to inhibit the formation of enzymes that can cause inflammatory disorders like ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis
2. Turmeric:
The anti-inflammatory agent with its yellow pigment is called curcumin. Ayurveda has long used turmeric to reduce inflammation as well as digestive disorders. This is one of the best ayurvedic home remedies for inflammation.
3. Green Tea:
Green tea can be an effective anti-inflammatory agent that is useful for the treatment of arthritis. It can also reduce inflammation in the digestive tract and also help with conditions like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
Having 3 to 4 cups of this tea every day is recommended.
4. Holy Basil:
This is an anti-inflammatory herb that contains antioxidants and several other medicinal properties that can effectively treat arthritis.
5. Ashwagandha:
This is a natural anti-inflammatory herb that has adaptogenic properties. Ashwagandha is also known to relieve the pain of rheumatoid arthritis. This is also confirmed in the study 'Influence Of An Indian Medicine (Ashwagandha) On Acute-Phase Reactants In Inflammation'.
6. Guggul:
This is usually used for the purpose of detoxification in Ayurveda. Guggul tree secretes a resin that is known to reduce inflammation. It also helps in relieving the pain caused by rheumatism and fibromyalgia.
7. Neem Oil:
This is also a natural anti-inflammatory herb oil. In Ayurveda, it is usually used to treat inflammatory skin conditions, muscles aches and joint pain. It is one of the top ayurvedic medicines to reduce inflammation.
8. Ginger:
Ginger is an amazing root herb that is effective in treating joint pain. Ginger is also known to have therapeutic effects that stop the activation of several genes involved in inflammatory response. Adding ginger to your diet every day is recommended to prevent inflammation.
9. Golden Milk:
This is nothing but turmeric milk and helps with joint lubrication. This is also one of the best Ayurvedic remedies to fight inflammation and reduce body pain.
10. Black Pepper:
This herb is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. It contains piperine that helps with reducing inflammation. It also helps reduce arthritis symptoms and associated pain.
11. Cloves:
Cloves help with reducing inflammation in the mouth and throat. Hence, it is recommended to include this in your daily diet.
12. Cinnamon:
This herb is known to have anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, antimicrobial, anticancer and lipid-lowering properties. Hence, including cinnamon to your diet is the best thing that you can do.
13. Licorice:
Licorice contains natural anti-inflammatory compounds that are effective against inflammation and peptic ulcers. You can consume this in the form of licorice tea. This is also confirmed in the study 'The Inhibitory Effect Of Glabridin From Licorice Extracts On Melanogenesis And Inflammation'.