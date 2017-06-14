Ayurvedic Guidelines To Be Followed To Prevent Menstrual Cramps

It is very common for women to experience some kind of a discomfort or cramping during their menstruation. Further, irregularity in periods is also something very common among women.

Let's go for an Ayurvedic perspective to tackle this real-time problem, shall we? According to Ayurveda, menstrual cramps are related to wind energy. It is said that menstrual blood gets collected over days to assist in a healthy pregnancy; however, due to lack of conception, it flows out as menses each month.

Vata is known to help in shedding of the inner lining of the uterus to create the menses.

Further, before your periods begin, your body is already said to be in a Vata state, hence you shouldn't do things that can instigate it further. Before your cycle begins, you need to include a lot of hot foods and liquids in your diet to keep off from dryness.

Additionally, you can also add a lot of healthy fats to your diet like chia seeds, avocados and hemp seeds.

Also Read: Effective Home Remedies For Fibrocystic Breast

In this article, we have mentioned some of the best Ayurvedic remedies for menstrual cramps. So, continue reading to find out more about these.