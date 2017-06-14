Ayurvedic Guidelines To Be Followed To Prevent Menstrual Cramps

It is very common for women to experience some kind of a discomfort or cramping during their menstruation. Further, irregularity in periods is also something very common among women.
Let's go for an Ayurvedic perspective to tackle this real-time problem, shall we? According to Ayurveda, menstrual cramps are related to wind energy. It is said that menstrual blood gets collected over days to assist in a healthy pregnancy; however, due to lack of conception, it flows out as menses each month.
Vata is known to help in shedding of the inner lining of the uterus to create the menses.
Further, before your periods begin, your body is already said to be in a Vata state, hence you shouldn't do things that can instigate it further. Before your cycle begins, you need to include a lot of hot foods and liquids in your diet to keep off from dryness.
Additionally, you can also add a lot of healthy fats to your diet like chia seeds, avocados and hemp seeds.
Also Read: Effective Home Remedies For Fibrocystic Breast
In this article, we have mentioned some of the best Ayurvedic remedies for menstrual cramps. So, continue reading to find out more about these.
1. Ginger:
Peel the ginger and cut it into thin slices and soak it in honey. This will give a pickled effect for ginger. Eat these ginger sweets right before breakfast and right before lunch. This helps in reducing the intensity of menstrual cramps.
2. Cumin:
Add a spoon of cumin to your hot tea and this regulates your monthly cycle, as it helps in balancing the lymph system. As per Ayurveda, cumin seeds are known to promote health and wellness. This is one of the best ayurvedic remedies for menstrual cramps.
3. Dry Fruits:
Adding dry fruits to your diet like raisins, figs or prunes is said to be beneficial in combating irregular periods. These foods have the ability to soften things in the body and create a downward moving energy or 'apana vayu'.
This helps create the downward flow, which is linked with menstruation.
4. Flax Seeds:
Flax seeds are also considered to be an excellent home remedy for menstrual cramps. You are recommended to eat two spoons of flax seeds every day during your periods. This helps in reducing prostaglandin levels in the body.
5. Honey, Lemon Tea:
Prepare a black tea and add ½ a spoon of crushed ginger to it. Add two spoons of lemon juice to it and 1 spoon of honey. Drink this tea during regular intervals during day time. This is one of the best ayurvedic remedies for menstruation pain.
6. Basil Leaves:
Crush a handful of basil leaves and extract its juice. Mix two spoons of basil leaf juice to a glass of hot water; mix it well. Drink it thrice a day. This is known to be an effective remedy for menstrual cramps. It is also confirmed in the study 'Menstrual Disorders: Causes And Natural Remedies'.
7. Garlic:
Consume 5-7 garlic pods in a day after removing its covering. You can also consume this along with buttermilk or lemon juice.
8. Asafoetida:
Add one spoon of asafoetida in a powdered form to your food or buttermilk. As per Ayurveda, the impairment of apana vaayu is responsible for menstrual cramps. Consuming this will help combat this pain and prevent the cramps from occurring.
9. Omega-3 Fatty Acids Rich Foods:
For spasmodic symptoms, it is recommended to have fish, as it contains omega-3 fatty acids. This helps in relieving the cramps by affecting the metabolism of prostaglandins and other factors necessary for pain and inflammation.
10. Aloe Vera:
Aloe vera, or kumaari, is a household remedy to promote menstruation and also relieves muscle spasms. Extract the juice from its pulp and consume it. Take 6 spoons of this with equal quantity of water twice a day after food.
11. Ashokarishta:
This is an Ayurvedic medicine that is used to treat heavy menstrual bleeding as well as associated pain. Take 20 ml of Ashokarishtam with equal quantity of water, half an hour after meals for 2-3 cycles.