Why You Need More Iron

A majority of women suffer from iron deficiency. Some of them are anemic too. All they need is more iron through the food they eat.

Your body needs iron so that the red blood cells will be able to carry enough of oxygen. Your muscles need iron. They work well when you have sufficient iron.

When your body lacks enough of iron, you may experience headaches, fatigue and even low energy levels. Women are vulnerable to iron deficiency mainly during periods, pregnancy and breastfeeding.