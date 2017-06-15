Why You Need More Iron

A majority of women suffer from iron deficiency. Some of them are anemic too. All they need is more iron through the food they eat.
Your body needs iron so that the red blood cells will be able to carry enough of oxygen. Your muscles need iron. They work well when you have sufficient iron.
When your body lacks enough of iron, you may experience headaches, fatigue and even low energy levels. Women are vulnerable to iron deficiency mainly during periods, pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Fact #1
A percentage of women take iron supplements on a regular basis. But doctors recommend iron through natural sources.
Fact #2
Dietary iron can be divided into two groups. One is heme and the other is non-heme. Plant foods which are rich in iron offer non-heme iron.
Due to the complex chemical structure of non-heme iron, your body will not be able to digest it fast. But heme iron can be absorbed fast and animals offer it.
Fact #3
Eggs, fish and red meat offer iron. Even vegetarian foods offer iron but the iron from non-vegetarian sources is said to be absorbed by the body fast.
Fact #4
Fenugreek and spinach offer iron. But don't forget to add potato or tomato to the dish you prepare with spinach. This will boost iron absorption.
Fact #5
Another way to get more iron from your diet is through sesame seeds. Add them to your dishes.
Fact #6
Legumes like lentils, soya bean and chickpeas are among the best sources of iron.
