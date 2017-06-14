Why Is Jackfruit Healthy

Posted By:
Most of us hate to cut jackfruit and spend time in removing the edible parts inside. May be, that is why we rarely eat it.

But it is a fruit which has to be eaten often for the number of health benefits it offers. In fact, a century ago, it was used to improve fertility in men as it can boost sperm count too.

If you are surprised, then here are some other health benefits that this fruit offers.

#1

Jack fruit offers instant energy. Nearly 90% of this fruit is carbohydrate. Use it as snack between two meals.

#2

A cup of jack fruit slices offer nearly 50 grams of calcium. So, jack fruit is good for bones and helps in reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

#3

It also contains phenols and flavonoids which are antioxidants. They slow down ageing and also fight free radicals. Jack fruit also reduces the risk of cataract.

#4

It contains vitamin C. Jack fruit also contains other ingredients which boost your immunity.

#5

Eat a cup of jack fruit and that would be enough to meet your daily recommended intake of potassium. What does potassium do? It keeps your blood pressure under control.

#6

All the fibre content and the water in it works well in boosting digestion. But wait, a minute! If you already have issues with your digestive system, then don't eat jack fruit without consulting the doctor.

#7

Jack fruit contains the mineral copper which boosts thyroid function. Eating jack fruit regularly can regulate your thyroid.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 11:04 [IST]
