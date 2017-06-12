Reasons To Eat Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds are highly nutritious. They contain vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, iron, amino acids and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.
Most of us rarely eat these seeds. But if you add them to your daily diet, you can enjoy so many health benefits.
But before going further remember that they are high in calories. So, if you are adding them to your diet, ensure that you reduce your calorie consumption elsewhere.
Benefit #1
Hemp seeds are rich in protein. They contain amino acids and when compared to whey protein, they don't make you feel bloated. If you are a vegetarian, you can enjoy this plant-based protein source.
Add 2 tablespoons of of these seeds to your smoothie. You can also add them to your salad.
Benefit #2
Eating hemp seeds everyday can reduce your sugar cravings and keep your appetite under control.
Benefit #3
Hemp seed oil supplements are said to be helpful in providing relief from PMS symptoms. Gamma-linolenic acid promotes hormonal function.
Benefit #4
As these seeds have an anti-inflammatory effect, they are said to be very good for your heart health. Eating them regularly can also reduce the symptoms of arthritis.
Benefit #5
Most of us go for fish oil supplements to get omega 3 fatty acids. But if you add hemp seeds to your diet, you will get these fatty acids which have an anti-inflammatory effect. They also reduce cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
Benefit #6
These seeds are also good for the health of hair, nails and skin. The gamma-linolenic acid present in it is good for your hair and skin.
Other Benefits
They contain antioxidants, anti-cancer properties, anti-psychotic properties, and antidepressant properties.