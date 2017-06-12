Reasons To Eat Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds are highly nutritious. They contain vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, iron, amino acids and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.

Most of us rarely eat these seeds. But if you add them to your daily diet, you can enjoy so many health benefits.

But before going further remember that they are high in calories. So, if you are adding them to your diet, ensure that you reduce your calorie consumption elsewhere.