Beware Of Plastic Rice: How To Identify Plastic Rice

You must have heard about the fake rice in the news. Fake rice contains plastic rice. Its is very dangerous to your health.

When you look at fake rice, you will not be able to know that its made of plastic. It looks like the regular rice you eat. Whether the news is real or just a hoax, it is better to stay away from plastic rice as it could cause serious digestive issues.

Plastic contains phthalates. Such chemicals could affect your hormones and could also hamper reproductive function.

If you are a rice eater, it is very important to know how to identify plastic rice. Here are a few tips.