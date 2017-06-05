Beware Of Plastic Rice: How To Identify Plastic Rice

You must have heard about the fake rice in the news. Fake rice contains plastic rice. Its is very dangerous to your health.
When you look at fake rice, you will not be able to know that its made of plastic. It looks like the regular rice you eat. Whether the news is real or just a hoax, it is better to stay away from plastic rice as it could cause serious digestive issues.
Plastic contains phthalates. Such chemicals could affect your hormones and could also hamper reproductive function.
If you are a rice eater, it is very important to know how to identify plastic rice. Here are a few tips.
Tip #1
Take a tablespoon of rice and light it using a matchstick or a lighter. If it smells like burning plastic, then your rice contains plastic!
Tip #2
Heat a teaspoon of oil in a pan and try to fry the rice. Plastic rice either starts melting or gets deformed! Avoid eating that rice as it could affect your health.
Tip #3
Take a teaspoon of rice and add it to a glass of water and stir it. If there is plastic rice mixed in it, it will float on the surface of water. Original raw rice doesn't float. It stays at the bottom.
Tip #4
Boil a handful of rice. After some time, take a look at the boiling rice. Do you see a thick layer forming on the top of container? It could be due to the plastic.
