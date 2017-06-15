Try This Watermelon Remedy To Prevent Cancer & Stroke!

During the summers, especially in tropical countries like India, most people love to relish on the tasty fruit - watermelon, right?

Well, most of us may already know that watermelon is a delicious fruit that can also be healthy for people.

However, most of us would not be aware of the fact that the nutrients in watermelon are so powerful that they can even prevent a few serious medical conditions.

Now, we are all aware of the deadly disease - cancer, right? Well, just hearing that word can sometimes scare us!

So, imagine the fate of the victims of cancer and their loved ones!

As humans, we all do become preys to a number of diseases in our lifetime and serious disorders like cancer could be one of them!

Cancer is a disease in which there is an abnormal multiplication of the cells in the body, which eventually grow into tumours that destroy tissues and organs. In most cases, cancer can even cause death!

Some of the common types of cancer are breast cancer, lung cancer, brain tumour, blood cancer, etc.

Now, coming to stroke, it is a condition in which brain damage occurs in a person when there is a short supply of blood to the brain, usually caused by a clot in the brain.

Stroke can be rather devastating, as it can cause complete or partial paralysis in a person and could make him/her bed-ridden for the rest of his/her life!

So, in order to prevent cancer and stroke, follow this homemade watermelon remedy.

Ingredients Required:

Fresh Watermelon Juice (without additives) - 1 glass

Lime Juice - 2 tablespoons

This natural remedy to prevent dangerous diseases like stroke and cancer can work exceptionally well, when used on a regular basis.

However, one must keep in mind that this natural remedy can be more effective, only when you make certain lifestyle changes that also help prevent diseases.

Eating healthy food, avoiding fatty foods and red meat, giving up on vices such as drinking and smoking, reducing stress, exercising on a daily basis, etc., can also help prevent stroke and cancer to a great extent.

Watermelon is rich in an enzyme known as lycopene which is very powerful and has the ability to prevent blood clots in the brain, by improving the blood flow and keeping the veins dilated.

In addition, lycopene in watermelon can also prevent the abnormal multiplication of cells in the body to prevent diseases like cancer.

The vitamin C in lime juice can also improve the blood flow to the brain to prevent stroke and curb the multiplication of cancerous cells in the body.

Method Of Preparation: