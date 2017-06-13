Quick Sore Throat Remedies That You Can Make At Home

Sore throat pain can be a very intense pain to deal with that can make our daily life a mess. The time at which it actually hurts a lot is when we swallow something.
Sore throat refers to pain, itchiness or a kind of irritation of the throat. You'll find it difficult to swallow food and liquids.
There are several different causes for a sore throat and virus is the most common of it. Several other reasons like allergies, dry air, pollution, smoking, cold, flu, etc., can also lead to sore throat.
You must also understand that not all sore throats are the same and some cases are more severe than the others. You'll experience varied symptoms like pain while swallowing, dry and itchy throat, swollen glands around the neck and throat, hoarse voice, etc.
Sore throat can also turn out to be the first symptom of common cold and flu. You might also face other symptoms like fever, runny nose, congestion, headache, abdominal pain or vomiting.
These simple home remedies for sore throat that we have mentioned here will help you get rid of sore throat as fast as it came.
Just make use of these simple kitchen ingredients that do work as the best natural remedies for sore throat. Take a look.
1. Gargle With Warm Salt Water:
Sore throat hurts because the cells in the mucous membranes become swollen or inflamed. By gargling with salt water, it helps reduce the swelling and eases the pain.
You'll require 1 cup of warm water and half a spoon of table salt. Heat the water, add salt to it and gargle throughout the day.
2. Hot Toddy:
Hot toddy helps to clear a sore throat, especially when it is accompanied by cold. The honey and lemon will help soothe the throat and the alcohol will put you to sleep.
You'll require 2 oz whiskey, 1 spoon of honey, 4 ounces of hot water, 1 spoon lemon juice, 1 slice of fresh lemon (optional). Pour alcohol into a mug and put honey in it. Pour hot water to it and add lemon juice to it. Stir it, heat well and enjoy the drink once a day.
3. ACV Drink:
Its high acidity level can kill bacteria effectively and also soothe the throat itch and pain.
You'll require 1 spoon of apple cider vinegar, 1 spoon of honey, and 1 cup of warm water. Mix them in hot water and drink it while it's still hot.
4. Suck A Garlic:
Garlic is a natural remedy that will help you get rid of sore throat. Garlic contains allicin, which can kill the bacteria and fight the germs causing pain.
Take 1 fresh clove of garlic and suck it on like a cough drop.
5. Steam:
Boil a pot of water and pour into a bowl. Inhale the rising steam after draping towel over you. You can also add eucalyptus oil in the water.
6. Use Cayenne:
Cayenne contains capsaicin that helps relieve pain in the throat. You'll need ½ a spoon of cayenne pepper, 1 cup of boiling water, and 1 spoon of honey.
Add the cayenne pepper to boiling water. Add the honey, stir it well and drink it throughout the day. It is one of the best home remedies for sore throat.
7. Drink Licorice Root Tea:
This contains anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing the swelling and irritation. It also soothes the mucous membrane in the throat.
You'll require 1 cup of chopped licorice root, ½ a cup of cinnamon chip, 2 spoons of whole cloves, ½ a cup of chamomile flower. Mix everything together and prepare the tea. Simmer it for ten minutes, strain it and enjoy the drink.
8. Drink A Lot Of Fluids:
The best fluid you can opt for is water. You can also go for orange juice, herbal tea, etc. Try to avoid caffeine and alcohol. Fluids are one of the best natural remedies for sore throat.
9. Make Baking Soda Tea:
Baking soda is known to have antibacterial properties that help kill the bacteria in the throat. Its alkaline nature also helps in treating the swollen tissues in the throat.
10. Use Hydrogen Peroxide:
This helps in effectively killing the bacteria and also in preventing infections.
You'll require one cap full of hydrogen peroxide. Add some water to it and dilute it with a cap full of warm water. Gargle well and spit it out. Repeat this until you feel better.
11. Go For Pomegranate:
It contains antioxidants and astringent properties that help in fighting the infection and also in reducing the swelling.
You'll require 1 pomegranate, and 3-4 cups of water. Make some pomegranate juice and drink it three times in a day. It is one of the top remedies for sore throat.
12. Ginger:
Ginger is an expectorant that helps to expel the mucus from the respiratory system. You'll require fresh ginger root, honey and water for this remedy.
You can make a cup of hot ginger tea and consume it twice a day to relieve sore throat pain and its symptoms. It helps provide fast relief from sore throat.