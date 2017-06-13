This Yummy Milkshake Can Reduce Extreme Stress!

Stress - the very word has become so common these days that it seems like the entire world is stressed out about one thing or the other, right?

Even right at this second, you could be mildly stressed out! Somehow, in this fast-paced world, our mind never seems to be able to relax!

As we may already know, from looking at others or experiencing it first hand, stress is the root cause of numerous disorders, both physical and mental.

Lately, due to various reasons such as work pressure, the competitive spirits at schools and workplaces, the desperate need to excel, financial issues, personal problems and many more can cause a lot of unnecessary stress in people.

Apart from that, using phones and computers constantly is also linked to elevating the stress levels in the body; however, in today's world, it is not easy to function without these gadgets, so naturally, stress is on the rise.

When a person is extremely stressed, the body produces a hormone called cortisol.

Cortisol, or the stress hormone, is responsible for causing many diseases including headaches, digestive problems, depression, anxiety, heart ailments, hypertension and even certain types of cancer!

So, as we can see, stress is linked to a number of serious disorders, so it is always better to reduce stress as soon as we can.

Many doctors prescribe brain relaxants to help control stress; however, these medications can have a number of side effects.

So, here is a tasty natural milkshake, which can help reduce stress; have a look.

Ingredients Required:

Avocado Pulp - ½ a cup

Dark Chocolate - 3 regular sized pieces.

Milk - ½ a cup

This homemade milkshake to reduce stress has proven to work exceptionally well, when used on a regular basis, with the right quantities.

Along with consuming this remedy, one must also ensure to reduce the stressors, or the things that trigger stress, in one's lives.

Exercising on a regular basis, practicing yoga and meditation, eating healthy, etc., are also some of the things one can do to reduce stress naturally, along with using this remedy.

Avocado, or butter fruit, is highly nutritious and is considered to be a superfood that comes with numerous health benefits.

Avocados contain omega-3 fatty acids that can stimulate a healthy production of serotonin and dopamine in your brain, thus reducing the cortisol hormone and treating stress successfully.

Dark chocolate is filled with healthy antioxidants that can calm your nerves and strengthen your brain cells to keep your stress levels under control. Dark chocolate can also reduce mood swings.

The rich protein content in milk can also rejuvenate your brain cells to reduce stress.

Method Of Preparation: