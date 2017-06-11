Quick Ways To Ease Pain After Root Canal Treatment

Having tooth problem is one of the worst health issues that one could have. It affects the gums and if it penetrates deep then it can get worse.
For such conditions and to prevent other teeth from getting affected, many people go for root canal treatment that is actually painful.
Root canal treatment is gaining popularity nowadays. During the root canal or endodontic treatment, the inflamed or infected pulp is removed and the inside of the tooth is carefully cleaned and disinfected, then filled and sealed with a rubber-like material called gutta-percha.
Your teeth form an important part not just for your external appearance but have several other functions as well. Hence, taking good care of your oral health is important.
However, most people suffer from acute pain and sensitivity immediately after the root canal treatment.
But the good news is that, if you take certain precautionary measures it helps in easing the pain. Listed here are a few of the best ways to get rid of pain after the root canal treatment. Take a look.
1. Don't Neglect Your Antibiotics
It is important to maintain the antibiotics regimen prescribed by your dentist to combat pain and bacterial infection. After root canal treatment, the tooth is highly sensitive. During these times of heightened sensitivity it is important that one consumes antibiotics.
It is also important not to self medicate as this might have undue side effects.
2. Anti-inflammatory Medication
Periodontal fibre or periodontal ligaments (commonly abbreviated as PDL) is a group of connective tissues that anchor the teeth to the alveolar bone. They are mainly composed of type I collagen fibres. When there is an endodontic treatment these fibre groups are in a state of shock.
This shock can be relieved by proper anti-inflammatory medication. Though such medication is available in the form of over the counter pills, self medication is never advisable. One must consult the dentist in this regard.
3. Give It Time
The good news about post root canal treatment pain is that it heals with time. During the treatment the nerves associated with the tooth are ruptured and severed. These nerves need time to recover. Therefore it is obvious that the pain associated with root canal treatment diminishes with time. Therefore the best medicine for the treatment of root canal pain is simply patience.
4. Stick To Soft Foods
This is almost obvious. One must avoid crunchy foods post root canal treatment at least for some days. Also one must try chewing foods from the opposite side. The tooth becomes more tender and brittle after a root canal treatment. It is very likely that if the above two tips are not followed, the tooth might be adversely affected or fractured. This might lead to an increase in pain, soreness and further complications. Softer foods with lesser amount of spices must be preferred during these times.
5. Having A Crown Made
Extensive decay can make the teeth brittle and tender. As such it might be necessary to replace the given tooth with a crown. This would prevent further complication. It would eliminate the chances of decay and thus would prevent you from undue pain and suffering. One must consult the dentist to understand the feasibility and necessity of a crown.
6. Ice Pack
Ice pack decreases sensitivity. When in pain application of an ice pack can reduce soreness. It would surely calm down and soothe the pain.
7. Salt Water
Gargling with salt water, more than once a day can reduce pain and sensitivity. Holding the water in the affected region can also prove to be effective and remedial. Salt water has anti inflammatory properties. It helps to reduce soreness and swelling and relieves pain.
8. Hydrogen Peroxide
Hydrogen peroxide (like salt water) has anti bacterial properties. Swishing your mouth with hydrogen peroxide will not only relieve pain but also cause the proper cleaning of the mouth to prevent further decay.
9. Onion And Garlic Juice
Onion and garlic juice has bactericidal properties. Moreover they are cheap and readily available. They have anti inflammatory properties as well. Though they may not be the most pleasant to the tongue, squeezing the juice of onion and garlic and gargling thoroughly will cleanse your mouth thoroughly.