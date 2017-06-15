Monsoon Maladies: Quick & Easy Home Remedies To Treat Monsoon Diseases!

Finally, the humid summers that made us sweat every minute is over and the blissful monsoons are here! Most of us would be looking forward to enjoying a hot beverage and reading a good book, while looking at and enjoying the soothing sound of the rain outside, right?

Well, although it is a fact that monsoons are one of the best seasons in tropical countries like India, as they chase the heat of the summer away, this season can also have certain negative aspects.

Now, it is a well known fact that when there is a sudden seasonal change, a lot of people tend to fall sick.

The changes in the environment, temperature, etc., can bring about certain diseases in people, especially if their immune system is not strong enough.

According to numerous studies and statistics, rainy season and winters are the worst seasons for a person's health in general.

During the monsoons, due to constant rains, a drop in the humidity, etc., diseases caused by microbes such as bacteria and virus are commonly seen, especially in young kids.

Also, during the monsoons, the rain water can form stagnant puddles of water near our homes and offices, which become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

So, during the monsoons, mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, etc., are very commonly seen.

Also, water-borne diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and some other types of viral fever are prevalent during the monsoons.

Immediate medical treatments must be taken for all the above-mentioned diseases.

Along with medical care, there are certain home remedies that can also treat these diseases naturally and they can also prevent a few diseases.

These remedies include natural ingredients available in your kitchen that can be added to your diet.

Have a look at how these ingredients work, here.