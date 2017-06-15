Monsoon Maladies: Quick & Easy Home Remedies To Treat Monsoon Diseases!

Finally, the humid summers that made us sweat every minute is over and the blissful monsoons are here! Most of us would be looking forward to enjoying a hot beverage and reading a good book, while looking at and enjoying the soothing sound of the rain outside, right?
Well, although it is a fact that monsoons are one of the best seasons in tropical countries like India, as they chase the heat of the summer away, this season can also have certain negative aspects.
Now, it is a well known fact that when there is a sudden seasonal change, a lot of people tend to fall sick.
The changes in the environment, temperature, etc., can bring about certain diseases in people, especially if their immune system is not strong enough.
According to numerous studies and statistics, rainy season and winters are the worst seasons for a person's health in general.
During the monsoons, due to constant rains, a drop in the humidity, etc., diseases caused by microbes such as bacteria and virus are commonly seen, especially in young kids.
Also, during the monsoons, the rain water can form stagnant puddles of water near our homes and offices, which become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
So, during the monsoons, mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, etc., are very commonly seen.
Also, water-borne diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and some other types of viral fever are prevalent during the monsoons.
Immediate medical treatments must be taken for all the above-mentioned diseases.
Along with medical care, there are certain home remedies that can also treat these diseases naturally and they can also prevent a few diseases.
These remedies include natural ingredients available in your kitchen that can be added to your diet.
Have a look at how these ingredients work, here.
1. Papaya Leaves
Papaya and papaya leaves are extremely nutritious and also come with numerous medicinal properties that can treat many diseases. Recently, popular research studies have proven that papaya leaves can be very helpful in the treatment of dengue fever. The enzymes in papaya leaves are known to increase the platelet count in the patient's body to prevent further complications.
2. Turmeric Milk
Drinking a glass of warm milk, mixed with 2 tablespoons of turmeric can also help treat conditions like viral flu, cough and malaria, as turmeric comes with exceptional antibacterial properties that can fight the disease-causing microbes.
3. Tulsi Leaves
Consuming at least 4-5 tulsi leaves every day can also help treat certain monsoon maladies like viral fever, cold, etc., as tulsi has the ability to improve your immune system to fight against these diseases.
4. Fenugreek Leaves
Fenugreek leaves are also extremely rich in nutrients and come with antimicrobial properties that can fight viral fever and it symptoms. Fenugreek leaves can also strengthen your system internally and boost your immunity.
5. Neem Leaves
As we may already know, neem leaf acts as a natural antiseptic, which can heal cuts, burns, etc. Consuming the juice made out of neem leaves can help fight and prevent viral diseases.
6. Orange Juice
Orange juice is one of the best natural sources of vitamin C and vitamin C plays an important role in increasing your immunity against viral diseases, especially during the monsoons.