10 Home Remedies To Treat Food Poisoning This Monsoon

As it is widely known, food poisoning shows up very frequently during the monsoons. The high humidity during the monsoon season slows down our digestion, making us immensely prone to infections.

Caused primarily by food or water that's infected with bacteria, viruses, parasites or toxins, the illness is almost inevitable during the monsoons.

To make it even worse, it may be caused by merely eating contaminated food, or having cold or lukewarm food that's ideal for viruses to live in.

Although it isn't a dreadful illness, it can keep you away from your daily tasks for a week, normally. With menacing symptoms like cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, it can get extremely uncomfortable.

Usually, one may feel unwell after a few bits, but there are cases when these symptoms will show up even sometimes a week after a person has been infected. Also learn about few of these unhealthy foods that can cause food poisoning.

Typically, people who have weak immune systems tend to catch the infection. Usually lasting for a week or two, ensuring that one is adequately hydrated is significantly important in combating the infection.

Apart from hydrating one's self adequately, below mentioned are 10 best home remedies to treat food poisoning this monsoon.