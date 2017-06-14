10 Home Remedies To Treat Food Poisoning This Monsoon

As it is widely known, food poisoning shows up very frequently during the monsoons. The high humidity during the monsoon season slows down our digestion, making us immensely prone to infections.
Caused primarily by food or water that's infected with bacteria, viruses, parasites or toxins, the illness is almost inevitable during the monsoons.
To make it even worse, it may be caused by merely eating contaminated food, or having cold or lukewarm food that's ideal for viruses to live in.
Although it isn't a dreadful illness, it can keep you away from your daily tasks for a week, normally. With menacing symptoms like cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, it can get extremely uncomfortable.
Usually, one may feel unwell after a few bits, but there are cases when these symptoms will show up even sometimes a week after a person has been infected. Also learn about few of these unhealthy foods that can cause food poisoning.
Typically, people who have weak immune systems tend to catch the infection. Usually lasting for a week or two, ensuring that one is adequately hydrated is significantly important in combating the infection.
Apart from hydrating one's self adequately, below mentioned are 10 best home remedies to treat food poisoning this monsoon.
Ginger
Ginger is known to treat innumerable diseases. It helps particularly to treat food poisoning, as it aids in digestion, easing the work of your stomach. The miraculous root is also a handy remedy for nausea, and vomiting, which are all symptoms of food poisoning.
You can include ginger in your tea or juice. You could also simply swallow a few chunks of ginger multiple times in a day.
Basil
Not only does basil soothe discomfort in the stomach, it also has antimicrobialproperties that help fight or limit the growth of any kind of organisms in the stomach. This highly effective natural herb can be consumed by extracting the juice from a few leaves or by incorporating a couple drops of basil oil in a liquid of your choice and consuming it throughout the day.
Cardamom
Cardamom is remarkable for the digestive system and eases the usual symptoms of food poisoning like nausea, indigestion and cramping. Like many others in this list, cardamom too has antimicrobial properties, and can be consumed by itself. One may also incorporate these spices in the food or liquids they consume and guzzle it throughout the course of the day.
Garlic
Garlic has very influential antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties, all of which are organisms guilty of causing food poisoning. It is also known to ease food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhoea and stomach discomfort. Since many people can't tolerate the smell of garlic, it's best to swallow these with the help of a glass of water several times in a day.
Lemon
Lemon can immensely relieve you from the torture of food poisoning, as it contains antiviral and antibacterial properties that can potentially kill viruses and bacteria when consumed. Lemons can be consumed in the form of lime juice thrice a day.
Cumin
Also known as Jeera, cumin seeds can ease abdominal discomfort and inflammation that's caused due to food poisoning. Cumin seeds can be consumed by itself. However, for a more effective remedy, you may boil cumin seeds in one cup of water and drink it a few times daily.
Coriander
Coriander is very effective in killing bacteria that cause food poisoning and other illnesses as well. Incorporating coriander leaves in your food is a good way to consume these leaves. Yet, coriander, also known as cilantro, in the form of coriander oil is proven to be more effective in battling food poisoning. Cilantro oil can be incorporated in your food.
Fenugreek Seeds and Yogurt
Yogurt is known to have antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that combat the bacteria that cause food poisoning. Fenugreek seeds help treat abdominal discomfort. Combining these two dynamic effects can help relieve the distress of food poisoning. One teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and one tablespoon of yogurt can give you an immediate relief from stomach pain and vomiting.
Honey
For those who have a sweet tooth, honey has both antibacterial and antifungal properties that help in combating the bacteria which cause food poisoning. Honey can be taken by itself or it can be added in tea. If consumed several times in a day, honey can have a sweet effect on food poisoning.