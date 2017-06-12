Effective Natural Remedies For Dry Nose

Dry nose is a condition in which the nasal passages are deprived of moisture. Dry nose is not really a disease or malady. However, it is as irritating as a running nose is.

Moreover, dried mucus in the nose, if picked, can cause capillaries to burst, leading to bleeding of the nose.

The use of air conditioners may aggravate the situation. Extremely low humidity will cause the nasal passages to dry.

Dryness can also be associated with dehydration. Loss of body fluid caused by excessive sweating during the sweltering summers can cause dryness in the nose and throat together with the mouth.

Dry nose is not a serious problem and it can be abated if one takes the help of natural remedies. Read below to know more on these natural remedies for dry nose.