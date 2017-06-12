Effective Natural Remedies For Dry Nose

Dry nose is a condition in which the nasal passages are deprived of moisture. Dry nose is not really a disease or malady. However, it is as irritating as a running nose is.
Moreover, dried mucus in the nose, if picked, can cause capillaries to burst, leading to bleeding of the nose.
The use of air conditioners may aggravate the situation. Extremely low humidity will cause the nasal passages to dry.
Dryness can also be associated with dehydration. Loss of body fluid caused by excessive sweating during the sweltering summers can cause dryness in the nose and throat together with the mouth.
Dry nose is not a serious problem and it can be abated if one takes the help of natural remedies. Read below to know more on these natural remedies for dry nose.
1. Drink Water
One of the most important ways to combat dry nose is to keep yourself hydrated. Your urine must be clear during most of the times of the day. Drinking 4-6 litres of water is therefore a must in order to avoid the condition. Moreover, one must not take water immediately after and before having food. This is simply because having water during these times can interfere with the natural process of digestion.
2. Avoid Heat
This is almost obvious. Try to avoid heat. Keep your exposure to direct sunlight to a bare minimum. This might require rescheduling your daily chores; but it is important to keep you healthy during the scorching summers.
3. Bathe
Bathing, especially with hot water, can help maintain the humidity of the nose. Apart from daily bath, taking a steam bath, once in a while, also can help maintain the moisture level of the body.
4. Reduce Foods That Dehydrate You
Food and drinks can go a long way in determining the overall moisture content of your body. Caffeine present in colas, tea and coffee decreases the moisture present in the body. Alcohol when consumed in excess can have a similar effect on the human body. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid excessive consumption of these products.
5. Exercise During The Correct Hours
Exercising is an important part of a healthy and fit lifestyle. However, it is necessary that people must reschedule their exercise during the summer months. If this is not done, people may get dehydrated because of the excessive loss of fluids during the workout. Furthermore, one must regularly drink water at regular intervals to maintain the humidity of the body.
6. Avoid Spicy Food
Consumption of spicy foods builds up heat in the body, which is entirely unwanted. Keep the food simple and nutritious. Eating foods like figs, cucumbers, etc., early in the morning can help keep you hydrated.
7. Oiling The Nose
Oiling the nose with oils like sesame, coconut oil, olive oil, etc., can be effective in the treatment of nose dryness. Pouring these oils into your nostrils once (or more than once) in a day can annihilate any chances of dry nose.
8. Sprays
Nasal sprays must be applied one or more times in a day to do away with any chances of dryness. Simple sprays like saline sprays can also be used to deal with this condition.