Try This Carrot Remedy To Treat Premature Ejaculation Naturally!

You and your partner are out on a romantic getaway together, you have a great candlelight dinner and some wine and now you are in the mood for some sensual lovemaking.

However, when you are in bed and in the middle of a sensual lovemaking session, you experience premature ejaculation and immediately all the fun is over for both you and your partner!

Well, as most of us adults may know by now, the act of lovemaking or sexual intercourse between two people can only be pleasurable when it allows both the partners to enjoy the act to the fullest and reach a climax.

Many a times, due to various reasons, the man may not be able to continue the act of lovemaking for a long time and experiences a condition known as premature ejaculation.

Premature ejaculation is a condition in which a male partner experiences uncontrolled ejaculation of the seminal fluid, before or after genital penetration.

Due to the untimely ejaculation, both partners may not be able to enjoy the act of sex and this may cause a lot of frustration.

In addition, if a man is suffering from premature ejaculation, it could also cause unplanned pregnancies, as he would not be able to control himself during sexual intercourse.

There can be many causes for premature ejaculation, such as performance anxiety, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, depression, stress, excessive smoking and drinking, low testosterone levels, high cholesterol, etc.

Many a times, people feel extremely disappointed about premature ejaculation and seek expensive medical treatments that could have potential side effects.

So, if you are looking for a natural way to treat premature ejaculation, where you can prepare the remedy right at home, then have a look at this exceptional carrot remedy!

Ingredients Required:

Grated Carrot - ½ a cup

Egg Yolk - Of 1 Egg

Fenugreek - 1 teaspoon

This natural remedy to treat premature ejaculation works very well, according to many people who have used it on a regular basis.

Along with consuming this remedy, one must also take measures to reduce stress and performance anxiety that can occur before sexual intercourse.

Regular exercise and meditation can also help reduce premature ejaculation. Also, make sure that you are relaxed and comfortable during sex.

Carrot is rich in beta carotene and antioxidants, both of which can improve the blood flow from the brain to the genitals, during sexual intercourse, thus reducing the instances of premature ejaculation.

Egg yolk can improve the testosterone levels in men in order to treat premature ejaculation.

Fenugreek also aims at boosting the testosterone levels in the body, effectively.

Method Of Preparation :