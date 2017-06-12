Try This Scientifically Proven Beetroot Remedy For Weight Loss

If you are someone who is disappointed with your constant weight gain that seems to have no solution and you feel that you have tried every weight loss tip out there, in vain, then, we will have you know that there are thousands of people who are experiencing the same problem!

Losing weight is definitely not an easy task, as we may have already experienced. Going on various diets, with no results, then stress-eating to find relief from the frustration can get tedious at times, making us want to give up.

Being overweight or obese can surely be a negative thing, especially in this era, where being fit is given a lot of credit to.

It also makes a person feel self-conscious and affects his self-esteem. Weight issues can also lead to serious health complications such as obesity, coronary disorders, joint pain, cholesterol, etc.

Even many celebrities have gone through their fair share of struggling with weight loss, so you can imagine how it can be for laymen.

Weight loss can be difficult because many of us find it difficult to stick to a healthy diet and exercise regime.

The variety of delectable foods available today and the lack of time or motivation to exercise, also play an important part in weight gain.

Heredity and hormonal imbalance are also some of the causes for weight gain.

Many people take weight loss pills in efforts to lose weight; however, this habit can be extremely unhealthy.

So, here is an amazing beetroot juice remedy that can aid weight-loss.

Ingredients Required:

Beetroot Juice - 1 glass

Honey - 1 tablespoon

Lime Juice - 2 tablespoons

This home remedy to help with weight loss has even been backed by science and is known to work very well, when used on a regular basis.

Along with taking this remedy, one must also make an effort to exercise for 40 minutes on a daily basis and also eat healthy.

Avoid consuming foods that are rich in unhealthy sugars and carbohydrates, trans-fats and oil.

Beetroot juice is rich in protein and fibre content that can help dissolve the fat cells at a much faster rate, thus aiding weight loss.

Honey is rich in antioxidants which can boost your metabolic rate and add to the weight loss property of this health drink.

The vitamin C content in lime juice can also boost your metabolic rate to a great extent and help you lose weight quickly.

Along with the weight loss benefit, this beetroot drink can also increase your haemoglobin level, as it contains iron, along with improving your heart health.

Method Of Preparation: