Ayurveda Recommends These Treatment Methods For Arthritis

If you are looking to make dramatic improvements to your health, then opt for natural treatments and that is exactly what Ayurveda is all about. If you are suffering from arthritis, then follow Ayurvedic methods to change your life.
Usually joint pains are excruciating; and it is in many ways a devastating inflammatory disease. Ayurveda has been a natural and universal therapy from time immemorial, as it provides positive health benefits. Ayurveda focuses on the five main elements also called Panchamahabhutas.
This when combined would give rise to doshas. What are the doshas? There are some doshas that are found in our body that are responsible for all the biological as well as psychological functions (which are present among all of us). Vata, Pitta and Kapha are the three doshas that are composed of two main elements.
And usually most pains are caused due to the aggravation of Vata dosha (air). More importantly, arthritis is one condition which is believed to be caused by the accretion of ama (toxin caused by improper digestion) and aggravation of vata.
In arthritis, the ama gets built-up and would leave the digestive tract by spilling over and getting accumulated in the joints as well the heart (this can turn to acute rheumatic fever). On the other hand, Vata is the aggravation that will cause indigestion and joint pain. Pitta is also a dosha, which is believed to cause the burning sensation that sweeps throughout the body, especially the joints.
If Kapha is involved, then the person would get crippled. Ama circulates in an unprocessed form throughout the whole body and along with disturbed vata, it ends up in a disease called amavata.
Amavata in ayurveda is a painful condition called Rheumatoid Arthritis. The deranged vata along with ama (toxins) tries to move from the gut in circulation and looks for a part in the body to settle in that is weak, especially the joints. The toxins accumulate in the gut, while Vata (air) gets stored in the colon.
When something over-activates the deranged vata, it would cause sensitivity and pain in the body. Arthritis is problematic, as the joints become inflamed and the cause of the pain is so excruciating. It is an auto immune disease. The pain can even make a person immobile.
Joints pains can be incapacitating; however, there are certain Ayurvedic treatments that ease the pain as well as prevent the progression. Ayurvedic treatments manage to control the arthritic pain and try to stabilize the vata.
Ayurvedic treatments involve diet, herbal remedies and procedures. There are a number of Ayurvedic treatments that can curtail ama and alleviate the pain. So, here are some of the ayurvedic treatment methods for arthritis.
Fasting
The first line of treatment is fasting on warm water, which can be 1 to 2 quarts per day. This method of treatment can help arthritic pain that is caused by the deplorable circulation in the joints due to the Vayu. Fasting is considered to be essential to boost the digestion of Ama.
Deep Cleansing
Poor eating habits, along with indigestion, would make the impurities to accumulate, which eventually would get stored up in the joints. And this can later restrain joint function as well as mobility. Deep cleansing of the joints and tissues can relieve the symptoms of arthritis. Preventing the build-up of impurities will create a healthier metabolic system. There is the possibility of joints and bones being healthy through the nutrient plasma. Plasma (Rasa) will move about throughout the body, delivering nutrients to the cells as well as helping to build up the tissues.
Triphala
Vata (waste gases) absorbed in the colon moves to the bones and then causes arthritis. When you can take treatment for arthritis, also remember that you are treating the colon too. If you have recurrent problems like constipation or malabsorption in the colon, then try to take 2-5 grams of triphala regularly. Make sure to take it before hitting the bed.
Herbs
Herbs are used for the ayurvedic method of treatment for arthritis. Herbs that are pungent and bitter tasting help stimulate the digestion by releasing the bile from gall bladder into the intestine.
Panchakarma
Panchakarma begins with a home-cleansing programme that is a preparation to remove the impurities. Ama is taken as clogs or the channels of the body that restricts vata's motion. Doing this treatment can reduce the loss of mobility in the joints, especially pain and swelling.
Panchakarma can cleanse toxins from shrotas (channels). It would allow the vata to carry prana and nutrition to asthi dhatu (bones). The common panchakarma procedures are mostly whole body massage with medicinal oils (abhyanga) with rivulets of medicinal oils being poured on the forehead (shirdona), herbalized stream treatment called svedana, nasal adminstration (nasya), emesis (vamana), purgation (virechana) and enemas (basti). The duration of the panchakarma therapy depends upon the individual and the extent of the dosha imbalance.
Pizzichilli
The second level of treatment for arthritis is the purification-Pizzichilli treatment. This involves two technicians massaging and bathing the patient in warm sesame oil for two hours. The oil will soak through the skin and penetrate deeper into the person's body tissues. This Ayurvedic treatment can balance the Vata dosha and help manage to ease the stiff joints.
Vamana (Vomiting)
It is a most dangerous therapy; and without a proper guidance, one shouldn't practice this method of treatment. One can only learn the method after consulting a quality panchakarma specialist. It is done to cleanse the stomach and to eliminate the ama (toxins) and mucus from the nadis (channels) as well as the chest. This method of treatment is useful for nausea, sinus diseases, chronic cold, rheumatic, parasites, herpes zoster and arthritis.
Virechana (Purgation)
Virechana is a medicated purgation therapy. The therapy is meant for expelling out the vitiated dosha and mala (toxins) through the anal passage. The purgation treatment is of two types, which include Snigdha (oily) and Rooksha (dry).
For rheumatoid arthritis, castor oil is preferred for purgation. Firstly, the patient is prescribed spices for three days to improve his/her digestion. Then, the patient would be asked to take medicated ghee orally for a span of 3 to 7 days.
After the 7 days, he would be put up for massage and sweating treatment for about 2 to 3 days. Later, the patient would be given high dose of castor oil to induce loose stools. This treatment is done to push out the imbalanced Pitta (governs the important digestive agnis or fires of the body) dosha out of the body.
Viechana can cure Kapha pitta dominant disorders such as gastrointestinal disorders, paralysis, rheumatoid arthritis, worm infestations and oedema. It even cures chronic skin diseases.
Vasthi (Basti)
Vasthi is the word used for medicated enema. And in ayurveda, vasthi is a method that involves the introduction of herbal and medicinal concoctions in a liquid medium that is administered into and onto the body. The medicinal vasthi has the power to remove wastes and toxins from the body (internal and external).
It tries to balance the functions of the doshas and helps to improve the body's immunity. Sexual disorders, peptic ulcer, arthritis, gout and muscle spasms can be treated with this method. This kind of an ayurvedic treatment is used for eliminating as well as in nourishing as a two pronged method.
Enema therapy is used in cleansing and purifying the colon and nourishing the body. Enema therapy refers to bladder of animal. Traditionally, the enema bag is made from the bladder of a certain animal.
Nasya
Sirovirechana Karma, or Nasya, is the last step in the pradhana karma of the panchakarma therapy. Nasya is a medicated oil that is administered through the nasal passage. The medications and methods that are introduced through the nose get spread throughout the head and its constituent parts. It manages to influence all the doshas and diseases situated in these important parts.
There are different types of Nasya therapy that you could take according to the need of the situation, which include cleansing, nutritive or tranquilizer types. In Ayurveda, medicated oil or ghee drops or certain herbal juice are used for this therapy. Sometimes, herbal powders are even administered into the nasal cavity. Nasya is about the elimination of toxins from the nose.
Patra Pinda Sweda
This is also an effective therapy for severe back pain. Patra means medicinal plants, while Pinda and Sweda mean bolus and fomentation. The method of administration for this therapy is using leaves of the medicinal plants to relieve pain, inflammation and stiffness. It rejuvenates and strengths the joints and improves circulation in the badly afflicted parts.
The leaves are cut into fine pieces and fried in vatahara oil along with pieces of lemon and grated coconut. Next, these ingredients are tied in a cloth in the form of bolus. Moreover while administering this treatment; medicated oil would be heated in a pan, which is kept in a mild flame. The bolus consisting of the medicated stuff is dipped in warm oil and massaged on the most affected areas.