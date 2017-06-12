Ayurveda Recommends These Treatment Methods For Arthritis

If you are looking to make dramatic improvements to your health, then opt for natural treatments and that is exactly what Ayurveda is all about. If you are suffering from arthritis, then follow Ayurvedic methods to change your life.

Usually joint pains are excruciating; and it is in many ways a devastating inflammatory disease. Ayurveda has been a natural and universal therapy from time immemorial, as it provides positive health benefits. Ayurveda focuses on the five main elements also called Panchamahabhutas.

This when combined would give rise to doshas. What are the doshas? There are some doshas that are found in our body that are responsible for all the biological as well as psychological functions (which are present among all of us). Vata, Pitta and Kapha are the three doshas that are composed of two main elements.

And usually most pains are caused due to the aggravation of Vata dosha (air). More importantly, arthritis is one condition which is believed to be caused by the accretion of ama (toxin caused by improper digestion) and aggravation of vata.

In arthritis, the ama gets built-up and would leave the digestive tract by spilling over and getting accumulated in the joints as well the heart (this can turn to acute rheumatic fever). On the other hand, Vata is the aggravation that will cause indigestion and joint pain. Pitta is also a dosha, which is believed to cause the burning sensation that sweeps throughout the body, especially the joints.

If Kapha is involved, then the person would get crippled. Ama circulates in an unprocessed form throughout the whole body and along with disturbed vata, it ends up in a disease called amavata.

Amavata in ayurveda is a painful condition called Rheumatoid Arthritis. The deranged vata along with ama (toxins) tries to move from the gut in circulation and looks for a part in the body to settle in that is weak, especially the joints. The toxins accumulate in the gut, while Vata (air) gets stored in the colon.

When something over-activates the deranged vata, it would cause sensitivity and pain in the body. Arthritis is problematic, as the joints become inflamed and the cause of the pain is so excruciating. It is an auto immune disease. The pain can even make a person immobile.

Joints pains can be incapacitating; however, there are certain Ayurvedic treatments that ease the pain as well as prevent the progression. Ayurvedic treatments manage to control the arthritic pain and try to stabilize the vata.

Ayurvedic treatments involve diet, herbal remedies and procedures. There are a number of Ayurvedic treatments that can curtail ama and alleviate the pain. So, here are some of the ayurvedic treatment methods for arthritis.