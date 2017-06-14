Ayurvedic Ghee Remedy For Constipation & Dry Cough!

Imagine sitting on the toilet seat for a long time every morning and trying hard to expel the waste out of your system, but in vain! It can be rather frustrating, right?

Well, this condition, in which a person is unable to pass stools with ease, is known as constipation and it is quite a common ailment.

Constipation is usually more common in people who do not follow a healthy diet and exercise regime. In a few other cases, constipation can also be caused due to side effects of certain medications like antibiotics, hormonal imbalance, etc.

When a person eats food which is high in starch content and low in fibre content, it can cause the stools to harden in the intestines, causing constipation.

Now, coming to dry cough, which is yet another common respiratory ailment, it can also cause a lot of difficulty to the person affected by the condition.

There can be a number of causes for the development of dry cough in a person.

Seasonal allergy, dust allergy, pet allergy, etc. can be one of the main reasons for dry cough, as these allergens irritate the thoracic cavity.

In addition, dry cough can also be a symptom of viral flu, respiratory ailments like bronchitis, excessive smoking, tuberculosis, etc.

It is always better to talk to a doctor to find out the cause for your dry cough, before taking treatments.

Here is an ayurvedic remedy that can help reduce constipation and treat dry cough.

Ingredients Required:

Warm Ghee - 1 tablespoon

Hot Water - 1 glass

This ayurvedic remedy to treat constipation and dry cough can work very well when used on a regular basis.

Along with consuming this remedy, one must also ensure that they eat healthy, drink plenty of water and exercise on a regular basis to reduce constipation naturally.

People with dry cough must stay away from cold drinks, oily food and pollution. You must also go to a doctor to learn more about the cause for your dry cough.

Ghee is a substance which is amazingly healthy and also comes with a number of medicinal properties, which is why ayurveda uses ghee in the preparation of many natural remedies.

As ghee is a natural lubricant, it has the ability to lubricate your intestines and also help in the production of healthy digestive juices, thus allowing the stools to soften and pass out with ease. This way ghee can reduce constipation.

Warm ghee also has anti-inflammtory properties which can soothe the thoracic cavity and reduce irritation and inflammation, thus providing relief from dry cough.

Method Of Preparation: