Ayurvedic Remedies For Seasonal Flu

Ayurveda is believed to be the oldest medical system in the world, which has been in existence since 5000 BC. Even today Ayurveda is one of the most popular forms of treatment with about 80 percent of the population (800 million people) benefiting from it.
According to Ayurveda, health is an important state of balance among the body's three fundamental energies or doshas (vata, pitta, kapha). Unhealthy eating (diet), excess stress, lack of exercise and repressed emotions will agitate the doshic balance.
Some individuals would experience aggravation of Kapha, which can lead to conditions of cold, congestion and allergic manifestations.
According to Ayurvedic principles, most of the illness of the respiratory system originates from the disturbance of Kapha (phlegm). And when the patients have excess of Kapha, then he/she would develop common cold, bronchitis, asthma and flu.
Flu is certainly an infectious disease that can attack the respiratory tract if it is not taken care of. Ayurveda believes that the congestion and irritation of the respiratory tract are usually caused by the aggravated Kapha Dosha (such as excess cold or heavy foods). Here are some of the ayurvedic remedies to cure flu.
Sitopaladi Powder
When your stuffy nose prevents you from getting a good night's rest or from reading a book, it would be indeed tempting to search for over-the-counter drugs; instead try to opt for ayurvedic remedies.
If you are looking for ways to ease the congestion, then try to mix 1/2 tsp of sitopaladi powder, which is available in any grocery store. Then, add sudarshan into the mixture. Next, include 1/2 a tsp of honey to sweeten the mixture. This mixture should be taken every few hours once for the flu (influenza) symptoms to disappear.
Ginger Root
It is important to eat sparingly and to stick to foods that are warm and easy to digest if you want to ward off the flu. Firstly, soak 2 parts of fresh ginger root along with 3 parts of cinnamon in a cup of hot water. Next, add a pinch of cardamom and ½ a tsp of honey before drinking this infusion. This tea has to be taken several times in a day. Ginger tea is another warm option to combat cold.
Eucalyptus Leaves
Ayurvedic remedies work well for those suffering from cold or flu (influenza symptoms). Firstly, boil 4 cups of water and add eucalyptus leaves to it. Make sure to inhale the steam to rid the body from cold or flu symptoms. You can even add ginger powder instead of eucalyptus leaves. Both work the same way.
Long Pepper Powder
Allopaths believe that influenza is caused by virus and suggest incubation for the patient for a period of 5 to 10 days. Flu generally strikes when there is a change of season. Ayurveda thinks that the balance of the three doshas: vata, pitta and kapha are disturbed during the change in the season. You can treat dry cough and the inflammation of the nose (symptoms of influenza) by following this ayurvedic remedy. Take half a tsp of long pepper powder mixed with 2 tsp of honey and half a tsp of ginger juice, few times in a day.
Tulsi Leaves
During the monsoon season, the tender leaves of Tulsi (holy basil) boiled in tea can prevent against diseases. 1 tbsp of Tulsi leaves juice along with 1 tsp of honey should be taken to get relief from cold and flu. It can mobilize and expel mucus in bronchitis.
Cardamom
The use of spices such as cumin, cardamom, turmeric and coriander in our daily diet can thwart common ailments such as cold, flu, constipation, fever, headaches, etc. Intake of cardamom is useful in curing respiratory issues. Having cardamom tea along with cinnamon, pepper and clover can ward off lung problems. Even gargling cardamom tea can minimize the inception of influenza.
Fenugreek
Fenugreek, used as a spice in cooking, is known to be pungent and bitter, which can reduce vata and kapha. Drinking water soaked with fenugreek seeds will dissolve the mucus in your lungs and throat. Consuming fenugreek tea can promote sweating in fevers (such as flu). In hot water, adding fenugreek along with lemon juice, honey and ginger paste can even help relieve the pain occurring from dysentery.