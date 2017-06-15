Ayurvedic Remedies For Seasonal Flu

Ayurveda is believed to be the oldest medical system in the world, which has been in existence since 5000 BC. Even today Ayurveda is one of the most popular forms of treatment with about 80 percent of the population (800 million people) benefiting from it.

According to Ayurveda, health is an important state of balance among the body's three fundamental energies or doshas (vata, pitta, kapha). Unhealthy eating (diet), excess stress, lack of exercise and repressed emotions will agitate the doshic balance.

Some individuals would experience aggravation of Kapha, which can lead to conditions of cold, congestion and allergic manifestations. Meanwhile, also know about the best foods for your heart according to ayurveda,check here.

According to Ayurvedic principles, most of the illness of the respiratory system originates from the disturbance of Kapha (phlegm). And when the patients have excess of Kapha, then he/she would develop common cold, bronchitis, asthma and flu.

Flu is certainly an infectious disease that can attack the respiratory tract if it is not taken care of. Ayurveda believes that the congestion and irritation of the respiratory tract are usually caused by the aggravated Kapha Dosha (such as excess cold or heavy foods). Here are some of the ayurvedic remedies to cure flu.