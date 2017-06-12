If the body weight is not in proportion to a person's height, then it is termed as obesity. This is a condition that occurs when there is excess of fat deposition in the body.
If a person's consumes in larger quantity than what is required by his/her body, then it results in obesity. Apart from overeating, the other causes include following an inactive and sedentary lifestyle, taking certain kinds of medications and consuming alcohol in large quantities.
This is a very common kind of a disorder that can target almost anybody of any age group. Obesity is not only life-threatening, but can also contribute to other health disorders like blood pressure, gall stones as well as certain kinds of cancer.
In this article, we'll let you know how to make use of a wonderful ingredient to lose weight. This ingredient is none other than apple cider vinegar. This can be used to lose weight effectively without facing any side effect.
Apple cider vinegar is an incredible source of vitamins, potash, minerals and several other acids. It helps prevent water retention in the body and this makes it effective for weight loss.
So, continue reading this article to know more about how to use apple cider vinegar for weight loss.
1. Cinnamon, Lemon And ACV:
Add 2-3 spoons of apple cider vinegar and one spoon of cinnamon powder to 8-10 oz of water. Drink this mixture three times a day. You can also store it in the refrigerator and use it as a cold beverage.
2. ACV And Honey:
Mix two spoons of honey and 2-3 spoons of ACV to a glass of water. Shake these ingredients well before consumption. Drink it every day until you find good results.
3. ACV, Honey And Water:
This recipe is known to be excellent when it comes to reducing weight. Add 2 spoons of raw honey to 16 oz of water and 2 spoons of ACV. Consume half an hour before each and every meal.
4. ACV And Juices:
Adding apple cider vinegar to your juice is considered to be very effective. For this, you'll require 8 ounces of warm water, 8 oz of vegetable or fruit juice and 2 spoons of apple cider vinegar. Mix all the ingredients well and drink this twice a day regularly.
5. Salad And ACV:
Adding ACV to your salad helps with effective and fast weight loss process. Take 50 ml of water, 50 ml of ACV, ¼th spoon of black pepper powder, ¼th spoon of salt along with veggies of your choice. Mix water and ACV in a bowl. Chop all the vegetables and add it to the bowl. This will let you know how to use apple cider vinegar for weight loss.
6. ACV And Green Tea:
Green tea and ACV are known to be a power-packed combo when it comes to weight loss. Prepare green tea and add two spoons of honey to it and one spoon of ACV to it. Drink this mixture about 10 times in a day.
7. ACV And Chamomile Tea:
This is yet another effective drink for weight loss. Add 3 spoons of ACV, 2 spoons of honey and a cup of freshly prepared chamomile tea. Mix these together and drink them until you notice results.
8. Maple Syrup And ACV:
Maple syrup is a natural sweetener and is known to be healthier than sugar. It contains loads of antioxidants that help in neutralizing the free radicals. Mix one spoon of ACV and maple syrup in a glass of warm water and drink it three times in a day to reduce weight.
9. ACV And Garlic Juice:
Take a bowl and combine 2 spoons of honey, 2 spoons of ACV, a few drops of garlic juice, juice of ¼th lemon and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Add this mixture to a glass of water and drink it regularly to reduce foods cravings and lose weight.
10. ACV Pills:
There are ready-made ACV pills available in different stores out there. The nutrient alone might differ in different brands.
Apple Cider Vinegar - Useful Properties:
a. Prevents Fat Accumulation:
ACV is known to improve metabolism and also helps burn calories faster. Due to this, the fat accumulation in the body will be less. It also helps to maintain good cholesterol and eliminates the bad cholesterol.
b. Controls Diabetes:
Insulin level and blood sugar level can also affect fat accumulation in the body. Incorporating ACV into the diet helps with maintaining the blood sugar levels in the body and hence helps control diabetes.
c. Works As A Detox:
The process of digestion becomes smooth only when there are no harmful bacteria or viruses in the body. ACV helps in improving the bowel movement by absorbing the toxins. It also flushes out the harmful toxins from the body. This is an easy procedure on how to use apple cider vinegar to lose weight.