If the body weight is not in proportion to a person's height, then it is termed as obesity. This is a condition that occurs when there is excess of fat deposition in the body.

If a person's consumes in larger quantity than what is required by his/her body, then it results in obesity. Apart from overeating, the other causes include following an inactive and sedentary lifestyle, taking certain kinds of medications and consuming alcohol in large quantities.

This is a very common kind of a disorder that can target almost anybody of any age group. Obesity is not only life-threatening, but can also contribute to other health disorders like blood pressure, gall stones as well as certain kinds of cancer.

In this article, we'll let you know how to make use of a wonderful ingredient to lose weight. This ingredient is none other than apple cider vinegar. This can be used to lose weight effectively without facing any side effect.

Apple cider vinegar is an incredible source of vitamins, potash, minerals and several other acids. It helps prevent water retention in the body and this makes it effective for weight loss.

So, continue reading this article to know more about how to use apple cider vinegar for weight loss.