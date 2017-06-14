Natural Banana Drink That Can Reduce Belly Fat Quickly!

Your friend's wedding is in a couple of months and you plan on wearing a lehenga that shows off your mid-section.

While you are out shopping and try on a few outfits, you realise that your tummy is protruding a bit more than usual, making your physique look uneven!

Yes, many of us would have been in situations similar to this, right? That is because gaining belly fat is extremely common and belly fat is also very hard to lose!

According to recent statistics, it is said that belly fat is more common in women, compared to men, due to hormonal issues; however, men can also develop belly fat quickly.

As we already know, excess belly fat can surely make a person look unattractive and more than that it is extremely unhealthy!

If excess fat accumulates around your midriff, it could lead to a number of health problems such as, obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, back pain, knee joint pain, heart ailments, etc.

Although a certain amount of healthy fat deposit is normal, if it exceeds a certain amount, it makes your tummy appear protruded and also causes health problems.

Meanwhile, there are certian reasons why one fails to lose belly fat. To know in detail, click here.

Unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, hormonal imbalance, pregnancy and childbirth, excess consumption of alcohol, etc., are some of the main causes of the development of belly fat.

Many people consider going in for liposuction and other cosmetic surgeries that aim at reducing belly fat; however, these procedures can be expensive and can have side effects.

So, here is a natural banana drink that can help reduce belly fat.

Ingredients Required:

Medium Sized Banana - 1

Flaxseed - 1 tablespoon

Ginger Powder - 2 teaspoons

Low-Fat Yoghurt - ½ a cup

This homemade drink to reduce belly fat has proven to work wonders on many people, when used on a regular basis, in the right amounts.

Along with consuming this remedy, one must also ensure that one eats right, stays away from fat-rich foods and also exercises for 45 minutes every day.

Performing exercises that aim at reducing belly fat, like crunches and planks can also help.

This combination of banana, yoghurt, flaxseed and ginger comes with a number of amazing nutrients that can help combat belly fat from within!

The protein present in yoghurt and flaxseed can dissolve the fat cells that are accumulated around the tummy area.

The potassium content in banana boosts the metabolic rate and further helps in burning belly fat. Ginger also improves the metabolic rate.

Method Of Preparation: