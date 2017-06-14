Swagger On Spot! Learn Kangana's Casual Style Mantra

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at Khar in a casual attire. She looked very pretty in the casuals and it is hard to point fingers at the beautiful diva's fashion statement. Every time she is spotted, she brings a lot of surprise for us with her mindblowing styling sense.

She wore a white sleeveless tee with black leggings. She paired the casual outfit with a pair of white sneakers and looked perfect. Monochrome casuals do look great and as Kangana carried it with swag, it looked better than ever.

Kangana's short curly hair and the pair of shades were like pieces of a cherry on the cake. Lovely, a word to describe the look.