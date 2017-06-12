Style Tryout! Only Shraddha Can Carry Shimmer During The Day

Shraddha Kapoor was clicked by our shutterbugs while she was on her way to film director Apoorva Lakhia's house to discuss their upcoming movie Haseena.

Shraddha seemed very jovial and bright with her turquoise tee and a pair of dark blue jeans. The top was very shimmery and we generally do not prefer metallic garments to be looking good during daytime, but Shraddha somehow rocked the glittery top in the bright sunlight.

She was a killer with this look, especially teaming the attire with simple flip-flops and a pair of summer shades.

Shraddha was spotted at the Bblunt outlet in Khar the earlier evening while she posed for the camera with a 'Gotcha' pose.