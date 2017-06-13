SPOTTED! Priyanka Brings Convention In Unconventional

Posted By: Dona
Subscribe to Boldsky
priyanka chopra airport look

Priyanka Chopa aka Piggy Chops, as Bollywood lovingly calls her, has been spotted at the Mumbai airport in a black laced maxi dress.

Priyanka teamed the dress with a denim jacket which kinda looked unconventional but the diva wearing it took all the unconventional pressures down, making the look a great one.

She chose to wear a classic pair of wide-strapped black sandals to fit with the outfit. She was spotted at a glance with a grey hand bag. Her rounded shades were something awesome about the whole lookbook.

While she looked so gorgeous, she ended it with a messy bun to complete the look.

Did you like it or not?

priyanka chopra airport look
priyanka chopra airport look
priyanka chopra airport look
priyanka chopra airport look
priyanka chopra airport look
priyanka chopra airport look
Read more about: priyanka chopra, fashion, bollywood
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Subscribe Newsletter