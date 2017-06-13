SPOTTED! Priyanka Brings Convention In Unconventional

Priyanka Chopa aka Piggy Chops, as Bollywood lovingly calls her, has been spotted at the Mumbai airport in a black laced maxi dress.

Priyanka teamed the dress with a denim jacket which kinda looked unconventional but the diva wearing it took all the unconventional pressures down, making the look a great one.

She chose to wear a classic pair of wide-strapped black sandals to fit with the outfit. She was spotted at a glance with a grey hand bag. Her rounded shades were something awesome about the whole lookbook.

While she looked so gorgeous, she ended it with a messy bun to complete the look.

Did you like it or not?