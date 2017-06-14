SPOTTED! Malaika Arora Soaring Up Temperatures With Her Yoga Style

Posted By: Dona
Subscribe to Boldsky
malaika arora at yoga class

Malaika Arora Khan, who is famous for setting fashion goals, was spotted on the way to her yoga class.

She wore a comfortable white striped tee with a grey skinny capri. The light coloured cotton attire seemed to be very comfortable and made it apt for a workout style choice. Yoga signifies calmness and the outfit completely served the purpose.

She teamed the attire with a pair of white sneakers and needless to say, she rocked the yoga style statement.

She made a bun out of her hair and wore a sexy pair of aviators. With a little touch of makeup, she completed her yoga style book.

We likey!

malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
malaika arora at yoga class
Read more about: malaika arora, fashion, bollywood
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Subscribe Newsletter