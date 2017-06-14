SPOTTED! Malaika Arora Soaring Up Temperatures With Her Yoga Style

Malaika Arora Khan, who is famous for setting fashion goals, was spotted on the way to her yoga class.

She wore a comfortable white striped tee with a grey skinny capri. The light coloured cotton attire seemed to be very comfortable and made it apt for a workout style choice. Yoga signifies calmness and the outfit completely served the purpose.

She teamed the attire with a pair of white sneakers and needless to say, she rocked the yoga style statement.

She made a bun out of her hair and wore a sexy pair of aviators. With a little touch of makeup, she completed her yoga style book.

We likey!