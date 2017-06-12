SPOTTED! Jhanvi's Cool Travel Look One Needs To Adopt

Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport while coming back from Chennai. She has always brought us surprises with all her gorgeousness and beauty.

Jhanvi was seen walking in a cool white tee and a pair of striped blue trousers. We really love the travel wear and she looks like a diva in it.

We are amazed to know how sensibly she manages to look perfect to the 'T' every time she is spotted, be it outside or during her social media updates.

She finished the look with a light brown shoulder bag and a pair of hot shades. We are head-over-heels in love with the awesome stylebook.