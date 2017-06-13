SPOT YOURSELF! Which Celebrity Is Your Favourite Gym-Style Inspiration?

Workout being one of the celebrities' favourite regime, we wanted to share with you a few of their weekend workout looks. You might surely take some inspiritaion from them as they really rocked it.

We spotted a few celebrities at their gyms on this weekend and the most stylish were Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

From our observation, we saw that tank tops are the favourites of most of the celebrities, alike Kareena and Mira.

Printed gym pants are also the most in-thing in workout fashion.

Black is the colour they used mostly in their gym outfit and most propably for the colour's heat absorbant quality. It is indeed a favourite choice of colour for these celebrities.

One more thing that became the common thing between most of them was the brand Nike. They seem to be in love with the brand for their gym shoes.

You have too many options to choose from for your next gym look. Go through the pictures.