Spiced Up Look Of Sonakshi In Nach Baliye

Last night, at the sets of Nach Baliye, Sonakshi Sinha was slaying it with her utterly ravishing looks.

She was wearing a shimmery metallic green dress by Falguni And Shane Peacock. We do not require to mention, she looked HOT. The glamour queen looked extremely gorgeous in the body hugging dress and Sonakshi looked too hot to resist.

The sexy outfit was designed with net and patterns which made the design unique and added class to the lookbook. It had a deep neckline and full sleeves, making it look sexier.

She wore a choker to add some spice to the look and the hairdo was simply awesome. The entire styling done by Mohit Rai and team deserves some applauses.