SONAM VS SONAM, Pick Your Favourite Travel Look

The ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor had shared two latest airport pictures of her and in both of them, she looks awesome.

This lady sets some real fashion goals. While we analyze her look, every time she leaves us spellbound and we suffer from 'loss of adjective' to describe her styling skills.

In her recent post, she mentions about the necessity of comfort in fashion and we are telling you, she is the best celebrity fashion police we have seen in Bollywood.

She is wearing a Bhane summer dress with high-waisted denims. The dress is matched with a heavy tribal neckpiece and she certainly slays the travel look with a pair of nerd glasses and a black sling bag.

For a fresh morning travel look, she shared her picture in Rheason. She wore a white maxi dress and she teamed it with a black cape. She is carrying a stacked sling bag, completing the look with a pair of tan bellies and rounded shades.

Which one do you like more?