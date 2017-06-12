Sisters And One Mister In A Style Trio

Shilpa Shetty with Shamita Shetty and Manish Malhotra were spotted at Karan Johar's house in Bandra. The siblings and the designer friend looked pretty fresh and jovial while our shutterbugs captured them on camera.

Shilpa sported a very summery party look while Shamita opted to be the casual sexy diva out there.

Manish Malhotra being a designer and fashion-buff himself, looked his best.

Shilpa wore a spaghetti top with a pair of ripped jeans. Pairing the attire with a pair of pump heels and a metallic silver sling bag, Shilpa completed her look along with a pair of rounded shades.

Shamita was seen in a cotton off-shoulder top and twinning her sister in a pair of ripped jeans. Teaming the attire with a cute pair of flats and a red tote bag, she rounded up the look.

While the ladies were revealing how sassy they could be, Manish could not afford to miss the limelight. He looked too handsome in the cool all-black attire.