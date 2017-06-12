Oops! Selena Faces A Massive Fashion Blunder

Celebrities and wardrobe malfunctions are a regular thing and this time again we are talking about a Hollywood pop star Selena Gomez who recently became a victim of wardrobe malfunction while promoting her new single Bad Liar in LA.

The look of Selena was otherwise very sexy and perfect unless she revealed a lot more than intended.

The young singing sensation faced an 'oops moment' while walking down unaware.

She did not notice anything but the fashion blunder was quite visible to the spectators while much of her intimate part was revealed.

She was so unaware of the blunder that she walked upright without even being concerned.