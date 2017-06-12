Malaika Arora And Family Brunch Turns Stylish

Sunday was a fun day for Arora and Khan family. Malaika Arora with family was out in Mumbai for a Sunday brunch.

Malaika as usual slayed many with her sexy look in a yellow laced cold-shoulder dress which she teamed with a pair of round shades and a bun to beat the summer.

Her sister and actress Amrita Arora looked equally hot like her sister in a white off-shoulder top and ripped blue denim jeans. She completed her look with a top-knot, cool shades and a mustard sling bag.

The kids too rocked their styles with Amrita's sons twinning on similar printed shirts and Malaika's son Arhaan looking like a young handsome chap.

We must say, this family has got some killer style goals.