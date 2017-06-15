LFW 2017 Auditions: A Style-Hub

Lakme Fashion Week Model Auditions were organized in Bengaluru this morning at Hyatt and it became a hub of style and glamour.

The event saw the presence of various fashion celebrities who were among the juries. The panelists included supermodel Sonalika Sahay, show director Anu Ahuja, fashion choreographer and stylist Prasad Bidapa, head of fashion of IMG Reliance Jaspreet Chandok, IMG International model scouts Luis Domingo and Victoria Da Silva and RJ Niki from Fever FM.

Among the panelists, Sonalika sported a style icon avatar in a blue laced spaghetti top and black leggings.

After a tough competition Pavitra Malaiappan, Aditti Anand, Soumya S, Raksha Belliappa, Devika Bhanguni and Esha Gohil won the auditions and they will be walking at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2017.