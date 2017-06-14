Kriti Hits The Nostalgic Ground At LFW Auditions

Lakme India conducted the Mumbai auditions for the Lakme Fashion Week #BeTheNext Model selection. The auditions are conducted to choose the models who would walk the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017.

Many jury members including actress Kriti Sanon and designer Manish Malhotra were present at the panelist section of the event.

Kriti Sanon looked nostalgic at the event as she started her modelling career on this ramp around five seasons ago. She looked very pretty in a white attire from Sohaya and accessories from Bansri and Minerali Store.

Manish Malhotra looked cool as usual in an all-black outfit.

The selected models who passed the judgement, including Kiyara, Nicole Padival and others were posing with the jury members after they were selected from the auditions.