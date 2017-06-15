Elegance In Prague; PeeCee Looks Royal In Her Latest Avatar

Priyanka Chopra has been on a vacation in Prague and her latest holiday looks are, we do not need to mention, awesome.

She was spotted near the Charles Bridge in Prague and at other tourist spots, posing 'as a tourist' wearing a combination of Camilla And Marc and Tanya Taylor outfit. She was seen wearing a serene blue strapped gown and a ruffled cape over the dress.

She certainly represents a diva and as we already know how big a fashionista she is, we have already fallen for this look of her.

Tying her hair into a neat ponytail, she completes the classy look with a pair of shades.