Designers Turn Poetic; 5 Best Looks From Sonakshi's Latest Cover Shoot

Posted By: Dona
Sonakshi Sinha has been featured as the cover girl of Elle and in each look, she looks ravishingly hot. Each designer has a message to tell through their designs for the latest Elle cover shoot. We are picking the five best looks out of all.

In Sabyasachi

Sonakshi is wearing a floral jumpsuit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and with the floral prints he wanted to pay tribute to the 70's designs.

In Anamika Khanna

Sonakshi's two-piece attire by Anamika Khanna represents a flower where the designer wanted to represent Sonakshi to be enveloped like a flower. Quite a graceful idea and representation. Isn't it?

In Payal Pratap

The third look was the most steamy as the designer's idea was to give a summery look which was completed as Sonakshi wore a floral cold-shoulder gown. We totally loved this one.

In Anita Dongre

This look was very serene as the desinger, Anita Dongre designed the outfit with the motive of turning the feminine side on for her model, actress Sonakshi Sinha.

In Rahul Mishra

Sonakshi is wearing a spaghetti gown and according to the designer, the floral prints of the dress represent a love song.

All the looks were too graceful to be evaluated. Which one is your favourite?

