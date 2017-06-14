Bolly Actress Shama Sikander Makes A Steamy Comeback

Bollywood actress Shama Sikander is back in action with a bang after a while of staying away from the silver screen. She is back to the silver screen after suffering from a long-term bipolar disorder.

She is back after fighting for a long time and we are glad to spot her in our glamour space. She has lately been spotted in many places in Mumbai and her recent social network posts are also quite steamy.

From her workout posts to her steamy and bold photoshoots, it is quite visible that her social activeness has taken a level up, allowing us to see more of her grace and charisma.

Her pictures are sure to blow your mind. Check them out.

Images: Shama Sikander (Instagram)