BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: Disha Patani's 5 Best Looks Of The Year

Birthday bumps time for the cute and a heart-throb, Disha Patani. As she celebrates her birthday today, we bring you some of her best looks of 2017.
1. In Falguni Shane Peacock
One of the most beautiful looks of Disha was for the HT Most Stylish Awards of the year where she looked gorgeous in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown. We are so in love with the look.
2. In ICON.AU
Disha represented Barbie in this look, for a television interview. She was wearing a white dual-slit jumpsuit from ICON.AU Concept Store. Teaming the dress with open-toe pump heels and subtle makeup, she looked great.
3. In Storets
The spaghetti top and pants separates worn by Ms. Patani for the promotion of her film Kung Fu Yoga looked too hot on her. What caught our eyes more was the monochrome print on the outfit's body. She matched a pair of Charles Keith sandals with the attire and she was killing it.
4. In Topshop
Hotness unveiled itself in a Topshop halter-neck LBD. The deep neckline and the front-slit is too challenging to wear and Disha as usual rocked it. With Lulu and Sky tasseled heels, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Isharya accessories, she looked too hot to resist.
5. In Rajat Tangri
The jumpsuit fever was on Disha when she tried out an extraordinarily gorgeous blue jumpsuit and Charles Keith shoes. She completed the oh-so-ravishing look with ear tops by Aurelle.
Which look or looks did you like more? Perhaps all. Let us know.