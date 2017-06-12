Elegance That Breaks The Cliche; Ash In Anamika Khanna

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen at the music launch of designer Vikram Phadnis' directorial debut, Hrudayantar. Ash wore a beautifully embroidered anarkali suit by Anamika Khanna.

Ash carried the gorgeous anarkali suit pretty well, with the exact amount of elegance and undoubtedly looked ravishingly beautiful. She teamed the oh-so-gorgeous ethnic suit with jewellery from Amrapali.

With a touch of blood-red lipstick and keeping her hair open, she completed her look.

No doubt on saying that this diva carried the traditional anarkali in the most fashionable way. She sincerely proves it every inch that 'anarkalis' are never boring or out of fashion.