Aditi Rao Hydari Shows Us The True Essence Of Elegance

Aditi Rao Hydari was seen at an art exhibition in New Delhi. We have no hesitance in saying that she looked incredibly awesome.

She wore a long maxi dress and it made her look very elegant.

The wide strapped dress was not just elegant but also too classy and as Aditi carried it, the sheer amount of grandeur was spilling out.

We love the way she did her hair with neat appearance and her nude makeup was also perfect to the 'T'.

By keeping the use of jewellery cornered, she matched the dress with a pair of black wedge heels. We love the look.