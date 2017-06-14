Effects Of Carbonated Water On Your Skin

Carbonated water, or sparkling water, is simply water which is induced with carbon dioxide. This water is usually associated with drinks or parties. But have you heard of using this water on the skin? Yes, you heard that right!

Carbonated water has amazing benefits on the skin. This technique, first popularized by women in Japan, is said to give amazing benefits to the skin, including firming and tightening up of the skin and removing dead skin cells.

Read on to know more on the amazing beauty benefits of carbonated water on your skin and how you can use it to revitalize your skin and give it a healthy glow.

Carbonated water washes away dirt and grime. The bubbles in the beverage are known to deliver oxygen to the skin's barrier, which can tone down puffy areas for a smoother, suppler look.

This water can help keep the cells between collagen fibres strong, aiding in overall firmness and plumpness of the skin.

It also exfoliates the skin and controls oil secretion.

How To Use Carbonated Or Sparkling Water

Basic Wash:

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of carbonated water

- 1 cup of plain water

- A soft cloth

Method:

Mix the carbonated and regular water in a bowl.

Soak the cloth in the liquid and cover your face with it.

Keep it on for 30 seconds.

Dip the cloth again and repeat the process for 5-6 times.

Doing this regularly will cleanse your pores, which will result in a brighter skin.

You can put the mixture in a spray bottle and use it directly on your face.

If used regularly, carbonated water can give you numerous benefits. A lot of famous television personalities also swear by this secret ingredient.

So, do try it at home and make it a part of your everyday beauty regimen.